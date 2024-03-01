Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will Cavaliers All-Star suit up vs Pistons? (March 1)

Donovan Mitchell's injury update is one of the key talking points for the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. The five-time NBA All-Star has produced the goods efficiently this season but missed 11 games, citing injuries.

Mitchell has averaged 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 47/37/86 splits. He's led the Cavaliers to a 38-20 record, second in the Eastern Conference. Friday's game against the Pistons could be comfortable, but the Cavaliers can't take Detroit for granted.

Monty Williams' team has come highly close to securing its 10th win. Cleveland must have their best lineup out there.

Donovan Mitchell injury update: Will Cavaliers guard suit up vs. Pistons?

Donovan Mitchell is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. He's only the injury report with left knee soreness issue. Mitchell is on the report for the first time regarding this ailment. He had a hamstring and groin injury earlier in the season. Mitchell will likely be a game-time decision.

Caris LeVert should likely start for Mitchell if he's sidelined. Darius Garland could lead the team's offense next to LeVert. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen will also have to make a significant contribution offensively.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The Cavaliers are coming off a grueling back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Mitchell played 38 minutes against Dallas before logging 44 minutes in an OT loss to the Bulls.

He looked off-color on the second night against Chicago, tallying only 19 points on 38.5% shooting while committing five turnovers. The heavy workload could have impacted his health ahead of Friday's contest.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Detroit will cover the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons game. Fans outside the local region can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons' homecourt.

The Cavaliers are the overwhelming favorites, but their form has been streaky in the past week. They've lost four times in seven games but still boast a 38-20 record. Meanwhile, the Pistons snapped a six-game winning streak in their last game against the Bulls.

They could've easily had consecutive wins for only the third time this season if not for a refereeing blunder against the New York Knicks on Monday that deprived them of a deserving result.

