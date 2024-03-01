Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | March 1, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, marking their fourth and final matchup this season. The Cavaliers will attempt to sweep their season series against the Pistons 4-0.

The Cavaliers (38-20) sit second in the Eastern Conference. However, they are only percentage points ahead of the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (39-21). So, they will look to maintain their placement in the standings.

Additionally, Cleveland will try to bounce back following a hard-fought 132-123 double-overtime road loss to the Chicago Bulls (28-31) on Wednesday.

As for the Pistons, they sit 14th in the East, with the league’s second-worst record (9-49). However, they have been more competitive lately, and are coming off a 105-95 road win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

So, Detroit could play the spoiler in Cleveland’s quest to hold onto the second seed.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Friday’s matchup between the Cavaliers and Pistons takes place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The contest tips off at 7 p.m. EST on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports Ohio. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can tune into the showdown via radio with SiriusXM and 97.1 FM The Ticket.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-425) vs. Pistons (+325)

Spread: Cavaliers (-9.0) vs. Pistons (+9.0)

Total (Over/Under): Cavaliers (o221.5) vs Pistons (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tip-off, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Game preview

Despite losing six of their last seven games, the Pistons could conceivably be on a three-game winning streak. Before Tuesday’s victory, they lost back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic (112-109) and New York Knicks (113-111) via last-second game-winners on Saturday and Monday.

2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham has spearheaded Detroit’s recently improved play with his all-around production. He is averaging a team-best 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.0 3-pointers per game on 57.7% shooting over his last three games.

Additionally, the Pistons have received steady production from sophomore big man Jalen Duren and recently acquired forward Simone Fontecchio.

Duren is averaging 13.7 ppg, 12.7 rpg and 2.7 bpg on 55.6% over his last three games and has double-doubled in four straight contests. Meanwhile, Fontecchio is averaging 15.3 ppg and 3.3 3pg on 52.6% shooting over his last three outings.

Overall, the Pistons have benefitted from shoring up their rotation since the trade deadline, including moving on from streaky offensive guard Killian Hayes.

As for the Cavaliers, despite Wednesday’s loss, they’ve won two of their last three games behind the offensive production of star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

The five-time All-Star is averaging a team-best 22.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg and 4.7 3pg on 46.5% shooting over his last three games. However, his scoring average during that stretch is down from his season average of 28.0 ppg.

Additionally, Cleveland’s defense continues to be anchored by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jarrett Allen and his frontcourt partner, Evan Mobley.

For the season, the Cavaliers rank 15th in offensive rating (115.8) and 3rd in defensive rating (110.7). Meanwhile, the Pistons rank 25th in offensive rating (111.1) and 29th in defensive rating (119.5).

Regarding injuries, Cleveland could be without Mitchell, as he is listed as questionable to play due to left knee soreness. However, he hasn’t missed any time due to knee issues this season, so the team could be taking a precautionary measure. His status will likely be updated close to tip-off.

Outside of Mitchell, reserve guard Ty Jerome (ankle) is listed as out for the Cavaliers, while rookie Marcus Sasser (knee) is out for the Pistons.

Both players are relatively inconsequential to their teams’ success. So, if Mitchell can suit up, Cleveland and Detroit will be near full strength.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups

Cleveland and Detroit’s projected starting lineups for Friday’s showdown are as follows:

Cavaliers: PG - Darius Garland, SG - Donovan Mitchell (GTD)/Caris LeVert, SF - Max Strus, PF -Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen

Pistons: PG - Cade Cunningham, SG - Jaden Ivey, SF - Ausar Thompson, PF - Isaiah Stewart, C - Jalen Duren

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players whose status are uncertain.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Despite being listed as questionable entering Friday, Donovan Mitchell has a 25.5 over/under points prop against the Pistons. That is well below his season average of 28.0 ppg.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 32.5 ppg over two games against Detroit this season, including a season-high 45-point performance on Jan. 31. So, if he is cleared to play, he should be able to hit the over against the league’s second-worst defense.

As for Cade Cunningham, he has a 23.5 over/under points prop, above his season average of 22.5 ppg.

Despite his recent hot streak, the 22-year-old has scored 23 or fewer points in all three matchups against Cleveland’s third-ranked defense this season. Thus, it makes sense to take the under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

While the Pistons have played competitive basketball over the past week, they remain underdogs against the Cavaliers, and for good reason.

Detroit’s defense isn't close to the caliber of Cleveland’s. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, at full strength, have the best offensive player in the matchup in Mitchell.

Thus, the Cavaliers will likely emerge victorious. However, the Pistons could still make it a close game and cover the spread (+9.0) by finishing within fewer than nine points.

Additionally, given Cleveland’s elite defense, the teams likely won’t surpass their over/under points total of 221.5. They also failed to do so in two of their previous three matchups.

