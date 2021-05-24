Donovan Mitchell miffed with Utah Jazz's medical staff for not allowing him to play in game 1 against Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell has been a key performer for the Utah Jazz since he joined the team back in 2017. He was rewarded with an extension in the 2020 NBA offseason, as the athletic guard bagged a $163 million contract, which can go up to $195 million including incentives.

Mitchell has been sidelined with a sprained ankle injury since mid-April, which also ruled him out of Game one of the Western Conference playoffs round one against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell unhappy with the Utah Jazz's decision to sit him out of game one against Memphis Grizzlies

According to ESPN, multiple sources have confirmed that Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell didn't appreciate the franchise's decision not to play him against the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial game one of the the first round.

The Utah Jazz ended up losing the affair 109-112, ceding home court advantage to the Memphis Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks' 31 point, 7 rebound effort was enough for the Grizzlies to take a 1-0 lead in the series, as the Utah Jazz desperately missed Donovan Mitchell's presence in the back court.

Donovan Mitchell was furious at Jazz decision to hold him out of Sunday's playoff game, deepening frustrations about his recovery from sprained ankle, sources tell @espn_macmahon & me: https://t.co/2LE9fFzJmW — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 24, 2021

Mitchell has been out since April 16th and started light basketball activities in the initial days of recovery. He recently started participating in full-fledged workouts and was confident about featuring in the Utah Jazz's first game of the playoffs. However, there was a late decision by the Utah Jazz medical team regarding his health status, effectively ruling him out of the contest.

Sorry y’all... I wish I could say more.... I’ll be out there soon !❤️🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 24, 2021

There is hope Donovan Mitchell will be back for game 2, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Head coach Quin Synder will certainly be hoping that the 2017 NBA-All Rookie team member is ready to start, as the Jazz's offensive struggles were quite evident in Sunday's game.

Donovan Mitchell had an impressive regular season with the Utah Jazz. He registered 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 38% from the deep. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball, racking up a steal per contest.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the league, and Utah Jazz staff and fans will both be hoping that the combo guard gets the green light from the medical department to play on Wednesday.

