Donovan Mitchell Stats Tonight: How did Cavaliers superstar perform against Kings? (March 19)

Donovan Mitchell has been phenomenal for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. However, Mitchell had a subpar performance in the Cavaliers' 132-119 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. He finished with just 18 points on 5-for-18 shooting, completely disappearing in the second half.

The Cavs were back in action on Wednesday for their second game of a back-to-back. They are also playing their second game of a five-city trip, facing the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center and trying to end their two-game losing streak.

Coach Kenny Atkinson rested Darius Garland, so Mitchell started at point guard alongside Max Strus, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. So how did "Spyda" perform against the Kings?

Here are Donovan Mitchell's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Donovan Mitchell 9 5 1 0 0 1 1 14:19 3-7 0-3 3-3 +6

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

