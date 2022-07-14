“Donovan walks in, and it’s like, ‘Oh, we can win the title,’ and he doesn’t have to be your Number 1 option” - Nick Wright believes the 76ers and Grizzlies can be good fits for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, one of the top rising stars with the Utah Jazz, is surprisingly on the trade block, with an analyst suggesting two landing spots.

On "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright said he believes the Memphis Grizzlies or Philadelphia 76ers should go after Mitchell. He said Mitchell has the versatility to be a perfect fit to contend for a title.

“Donovan walks in, and it’s like, ‘Oh, we can win the title’, and he doesn’t have to be your No. 1 option,” Wright said.

In his five seasons, the Utah Jazz have featured some of the league's most talented rosters. Even so, they lost in the Western Conference first round three times and the semifinals twice. After the Jazz traded star center Rudy Gobert, it appeared as if Utah would be entering a rebuilding phase.

Speculation around the league suggested that the Jazz weren't interested in trading Mitchell regardless of the Gobert trade. But a report Tuesday said Mitchell could be had in trade talks.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"Tobias Harris & Tyrese Maxey for Donvan. And Memphis has the picks + Jaren Jackson. Those teams, Donvan walks in & it's 'like we can win the title.' If I'm a bad team I don't want to give up future picks." — Donovan Mitchell to the 76ers or the Grizzlies?"Tobias Harris & Tyrese Maxey for Donvan. And Memphis has the picks + Jaren Jackson. Those teams, Donvan walks in & it's 'like we can win the title.' If I'm a bad team I don't want to give up future picks." — @getnickwright Donovan Mitchell to the 76ers or the Grizzlies?"Tobias Harris & Tyrese Maxey for Donvan. And Memphis has the picks + Jaren Jackson. Those teams, Donvan walks in & it's 'like we can win the title.' If I'm a bad team I don't want to give up future picks." — @getnickwright https://t.co/EFqOzcpU5n

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell could be on the move.

For a team that has had steady regular-season success, it looks like the Utah Jazz have reached their ceiling. They recorded between 44 and 52 wins in each of the past six seasons, making the playoffs all six times, but never got past the semifinals.

Now, the organization appears to be heading in another direction. The first signs of change occurred when eight-year coach Quinn Snyder left. Then, big man Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since then, the belief was that Utah was building around star guard Donovan Mitchell. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Jazz are now open to listening to trade offers.

Evan Sidery @esidery



"This is a player coveted by numerous teams. And certainly when you see a trade market that includes @wojespn on the Jazz now listening to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell:"This is a player coveted by numerous teams. And certainly when you see a trade market that includes Kevin Durant , players of that caliber, all of a sudden it can possibly open up multi-team scenarios." .@wojespn on the Jazz now listening to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell:"This is a player coveted by numerous teams. And certainly when you see a trade market that includes Kevin Durant, players of that caliber, all of a sudden it can possibly open up multi-team scenarios." https://t.co/FcNzjMTq1w

Mitchell is one of the league's most impressive young guards and has been outstanding in the postseason.

There should be no shortage of suitors for Mitchell, one of the best talents in the trade market, alongside Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8%, including 35.5% from 3-point range.

Mitchell was the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft after a breakout sophomore season at Louisville. He was on the All-Rookie team and has been an All-Star the past three seasons.

