"Don't lie on my king": LeBron James fans react to Lakers star shooting down claim he owns a private jet

LeBron James enjoys a luxurious lifestyle thanks to his thriving NBA career and business endeavors. However, he recently criticized a publication for spreading inaccuracies about his transportation methods.

A list of NBA players who own private jets emerged on Friday morning. It includes names like Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and King James. The only problem is that the 20-time All-Star doesn't have his own aircraft.

LeBron James quickly called out the publication for the claim, saying it was false and needed to be taken down. Following his comment, fans also flooded the post in defense of the LA Lakers star.

Fans reacted to the post that mentions LeBron James among the NBA players who own a private jet. (Credits: IG/Clutchpoints)

Aside from calling out misinformation regarding his lifestyle, James is still leading the charge for the Lakers. In his 22nd season, the NBA icon still showcases his ability to play at the highest level. As we reach the halfway point in the schedule, LeBron James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.

LeBron James announces latest venture with E1 team

Off the court, LeBron James has built a respectable investment portfolio. He recently added to it by becoming the owner of an E1 team.

E1 is a sports league centered around racing electric boats. Other notable team owners include Tom Brady, Will Smith and tennis legend Rafael Nadal. King James has joined this group and posted the announcement on his Instagram story.

LeBron James announces his E1 team ownership news on Instagram. (Credits: IG/@kingjames)

In addition to his social media post, James also made a statement about joining E1. His "Team Alula" will begin competing in the 2025 season.

“As a lifelong fan of sports and competition, the opportunity to own an E1 team that represents such a high level of innovation in sports is incredibly exciting, E1 is a new type of global competition that’s revolutionizing water racing and I’m proud to be at the forefront of its expansion in season two.”

Investing in a boat racing team is LeBron James's latest venture into the sports world outside of basketball. He is also a partner for Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and the professional soccer club Liverpool FC.

At the time of writing, E1 has already booked races worldwide in 2025. The first is on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Other locations include Qatar, Italy and the United States. The season will run throughout most of the calendar year, with the final race scheduled for Nov. 2025.

