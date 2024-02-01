"DONT PUT HIM IN TRADE MACHINES EVER AGAIN": Heat fans buzzing after Jimmy Butler drops 30 to snap 7-game skid

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a slump-busting, 115-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Miami had lost its past seven games before the badly needed win. The Heat were in the midst of their longest losing streak since the 2007-08 season when they dropped 15 consecutive matchups.

The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP made 10-for-14 shots and hit 9-of-12 free throws to end up with 31 points. Butler also had seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. In a game where the Heat needed him to step up big, “Jimmy Buckets” delivered.

Fans reacted on X, formerly Twitter, after Jimmy Butler’s performance that led Miami to the win:

“DONT PUT HIM IN TRADE MACHINES EVER AGAIN”

Leading into the matchup against the Kings, trade rumors surrounding the six-time All-Star spiked. There were talks that the New York Knicks would be interested in getting one of the NBA's elite postseason performers. Butler went out and showed why rival teams would be excited to have him on the roster.

The Heat aren’t likely trying to move on from Jimmy Butler despite all the talks. They recently acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets to boost the supporting cast around their franchise cornerstone. Rozier’s adjustment period was unquestionably part of their struggles.

Once “Scary Terry” is fully acclimated to Erik Spoelstra’s system, the Miami Heat could surge up the standings in the second quarter of the season.

Heat are in win-now mode with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is 34 years old, but until he drops off in the playoffs, not many will write him off. He said before the start of the season that the Miami Heat would finish what they couldn’t do against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Heat wanted to back up their franchise player by trying to pry Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. “Emo Jimmy” emerged on Miami’s media day when his team couldn’t acquire “Dame Time” but vowed that he was ready to lead Miami. Terry Rozier may be a consolation, but he makes the Heat considerably better than before the trade.

After the win over the Kings, the Heat improved their record to 25-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference. Erik Spoelstra isn’t likely worried about where they rank as long as they make the playoffs. They punched a ticket to last year’s Finals despite having to go through the play-in tournament.

As long as Jimmy Butler is healthy, the Heat will be confident of beating anybody in the postseason.

