"Dont rest me when we got a game" - Allen Iverson makes his feelings clear about load management

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:56 GMT
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty
Allen Iverson made his feelings clear about load management [Picture Credit: Getty]

Load management has become a bigger issue lately, and Allen Iverson became the latest NBA legend to denounce the trend. Iverson himself was never the one to take a break from games and even played through injuries.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend played all 82 games through two seasons in his career. However, Iverson was also not a big fan of practice. When ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked the 76ers legend about his thoughts on load management, Iverson said he would have refused to sit out for a game.

"Can you imagine somebody telling me, 'We're going to rest you tonight.' What do you mean, rest me? It's a game… You want to bring up the word practice? Sh**, rest me tomorrow at practice. Don't rest me when we got a game," he said.
Allen Iverson didn't have much love for practice and received a lot of heat from his Sixers' coach, Larry Brown, for his lack of practice in 2002. Iverson famously retaliated with a rant in front of the media during a press conference.

While Iverson didn't give much weight to practice, he gave everything in games. He led the league in minutes logged in eight different seasons. In the 2001-02 season, he averaged 43.7 minutes per game.

Allen Iverson reveals the toughest thing that he dealt in his career

Allen Iverson was a revolutionary player in the NBA. From killer crossovers to introducing a new genre of fashion in the league, Iverson's legacy still stands tall in the league. However, his NBA stint was also not without controversy, including his infamous interview where he used "practice" over 20 times.

Earlier this week, Iverson appeared for an interview with Maurice Dubois on CBS Mornings to promote his memoir "Misunderstood." During the interview, the NBA great revealed the toughest he had to deal with in his career.

There are a lot of things that people have said about me throughout my career," Iverson said. "A lot of those things hurt. Judging me off of a look. I think that was one of the toughest things I really had to deal with."
Allen Iverson introduced a new era of fashion when he arrived in the NBA, showing off his street style with flashing diamonds, braids and tattoos. However, then Commissioner David Stern changed the dress code in 2005.

"It was something that the NBA had never seen before," Iverson said about his fashion. "Nobody was coming in here like this, with the diamond chains, and the watches, and cornrows."

Iverson impacted the fashion of many young athletes who have used fashion to express themselves.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
