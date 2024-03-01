Donte DiVincenzo jokingly chirps at Steph Curry for torching Knicks with hot 3-pt shooting: "You wanted to start D.C. scoreless?"

On Thursday, New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo squared off against his former teammate, Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry. During the nationally televised TNT broadcast, the mic’d-up Knicks guard jokingly referenced the two-time MVP’s recent shooting struggles.

Curry entered Thursday coming off one of his worst shooting performances of the season and arguably the worst first half of his career. During Tuesday’s 123-112 road win over the Washington Wizards, the 10-time All-Star went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in the first half. That included him going 0-for-6 from 3 with multiple airballs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per ESPN, Steph Curry’s miserable start marked his first time going scoreless in the first half of a regular season game since Nov. 23, 2012.

Curry ultimately bounced back in the second half of Tuesday’s contest, recording 18 points on 6-for-14 (42.9%) shooting and 4-for-10 (40.0%) shooting from deep. Nonetheless, DiVincenzo didn’t let the four-time NBA champion live down his forgettable first half.

During Thursday’s showdown at Madison Square Garden, Curry got off to a hot start. So, DiVincenzo approached him and jokingly asked him why his off-shooting night against the Wizards couldn’t have come against his Knicks.

“That's how you wanted to start off?” DiVincenzo asked. “You wanted to start D.C. scoreless, now you wanna come in here? Okay. .. I’ve been watching.”

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NBA Insider reveals potential Team USA roster for 2024 Olympics ft. LeBron James, Stephen Curry & more

Steph Curry lights up Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks with 31 points, eight 3-pointers at MSG

Steph Curry had a significantly better outing from behind the arc against New York than he did against Washington. The veteran sharpshooter finished with a game-high 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight 3-pointers on 42.3% shooting as the Warriors secured a 110-99 road victory.

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo, who has been enjoying a career-best season, had an off night, recording 16 points, seven rebounds and two 3s on 28.6% shooting.

Nonetheless, the Knicks guard still ranks among the NBA’s top 3-point shooters this season, alongside Curry. The Warriors superstar sits first with 274 total 3s, while DiVincenzo ranks third with 186 3s.

As for the Warriors’ victory, it marked their second straight as they continue to battle for play-in/playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Their win moved them into ninth place (31-27), but that could quickly change, given the crowded standings.

Meanwhile, the Knicks (35-25) have lost two consecutive games as they continue to deal with injuries to key players. However, they remain a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State will look to extend its winning streak to three games on the road against the Toronto Raptors (22-37) on Friday. On the flipside, New York will try to snap its losing streak when it visits the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-20) on Sunday.

Also Read: "Fear factor" - Steph Curry's former teammate picks Kyrie Irving as most clutch player citing his exceptional ball-handling skills