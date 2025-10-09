"Double teams is what we want": Kevin Durant hyped by prospects of dominating defenses with Alperen Sengun

Kevin Durant made his Houston Rockets preseason debut on Wednesday night, leading his new team to a 140-127 win over the Utah Jazz. Durant’s offensive integration looked effortless, finishing with 20 points on 10 shots in just 23 minutes.

After the game, Durant spoke about adapting to the Rockets’ system and playing alongside All-Star center Alperen Sengun, who impressed with 13 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and four steals.

The two-time NBA champion said he was excited to exploit defenses with Sengun, as both players can draw double teams and create opportunities for others.

“When he’s posted up at that block and I’m in the corner, or we’re at the top of the key, same wing as him, teams usually try to load it up on him,” Kevin Durant said. “So now I’m seeing they might deny me, face-guard me, and he gets more space to go to work.

“And vice versa -- you know, when I’m out there at the top of the key, those bigs don’t want to leave him, so I can get some space at the top to get my game off as well. But double-teams are what we want, ‘cause that’s gonna get everybody else involved, get two on the ball, make our offense easier.”

Kevin Durant also praised Sengun’s ball-handling and playmaking ability, noting that his versatility makes Houston’s offense “unpredictable.”

The Rockets’ offense flowed smoothly in Durant’s debut, with all five starters and two bench players scoring in double figures.

Amen Thompson tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points and Reed Sheppard contributed 11. Off the bench, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Kevin Durant says Houston feels like home

Kevin Durant, who was traded from the Phoenix Suns to Houston in July in exchange for a package centered around Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, said the transition has been seamless.

“It felt normal,” he said. “I’ve felt right at home since I came here three, four weeks ago. … Felt like I’ve been here for a while. The guys have welcomed me pretty smoothly. The coaching staff, too. So it just felt normal, it didn’t feel any different.”

Looking ahead, Durant expressed excitement about the upcoming season, with Houston expected to contend in a loaded Western Conference alongside the Denver Nuggets and defending champion OKC Thunder.

“You can see the potential in the team around this time,” he said. “But it’s on us to put in the work every single day to reach that full potential, and that’s the exciting part of the journey.”

The Rockets have two preseason games left, against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and the Atlanta Hawks next Thursday, before opening the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Thunder.

