Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an MVP-level run this season. The guard's scintillating form has ensured that the OKC Thunder are second in a packed Western Conference. The Canadian star has raised his game this season along with a young and talented Thunder outfit.

After making the All-Star cut as a starter, he could help the franchise make a deep run in the playoffs. But, by his admission, Gilgeous-Alexander is not happy being No. 2 in the West.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old posted an image of walking into the Gainbridge FieldHouse Arena ahead of the ASG and captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"back 2 work"

"I don’t need 2 much rest"

"until 2 is the best"

"i’m not happy with 2 in the west"

One fan was in agreement:

"My boy is the Dr Suess of IG captions"

Fans were in agreement with SGA's caption

More responses followed:

The OKC Thunder guard's caption met with lots of emoji responses from fans.

In this case, the No. 2 is not just the Thunder's standing in the West heading into the All-Star break, but also the jersey number that used to refer to SGA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season in 53 games. In his last five games, he's averaging 30.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 rebounds.

The mercurial guard is shooting 54.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. The Thunder are second with a 37-17 record, two wins behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Steph Curry names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the faces of the NBA

In a case of greatness recognizing greatness, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the players to watch out for when asked about the future face of the NBA.

Speaking to the media ahead of the All-Star matchup, the four-time NBA champion highlighted a few names.

"There's a lot of guys to pick from," Curry said. "Luka (Doncic), (Anthony Edwards), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) - guys that are really coming into their prime and are highly decorated already as All-Stars and All-NBA guys, but have a perspective of what that means within the on-court, off-court opportunities, and the doors that basketball opens in that respect. You got a lot of talent to choose from."

The aforementioned names are rising stars who have made their presence felt in the league.

While the likes of Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are in the twilight of their careers but still playing at a high level, the young crop of players have also made their mark with their staggering plays. Only time will tell if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can lead Oklahoma to a title.