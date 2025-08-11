  • home icon
  • "Dragged me to court for child kidnapping": Rudy Gobert’s ex labels him 'narcissist' as she unleashes explosive stories detailing his alleged betrayal

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 11, 2025 14:45 GMT
Utah Jazz v Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Getty
Rudy Gobert’s ex labels him "narcissist" & "immature liar" as she unleashes explosive stories detailing NBA star’s alleged betrayal (image credit: getty)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and his ex-girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, are garnering a lot of attention on social media. She unleashed a series of messages on her Instagram Story on Sunday which detailed his alleged betrayal.

Bonilla described dealing with Gobert as "living in a nightmare."

“Imagine living in a nightmare for months, trying to reason with a narcissist, just wanting peace and a roof over your head for your children and yourself only to end up, at 28, living at your father’s house when you once had everything because of YOURSELF,” Bonilla wrote.
Julia Bonilla&rsquo;s IG Story/@juliabnl
Julia Bonilla’s IG Story/@juliabnl

She also talked about "immature liars" trapping women in another story.

“Just imagine crying your eyes out, while having to hold yourself together because you are carrying life and need to be strong for your kids. … Everyone talks about NBA men being ‘trapped’ by women, but let’s talk about the immature liars who trap women and ruin their lives,” Bonilla wrote.
Julia Bonilla/IG @juliabnl
Julia Bonilla/IG @juliabnl

Reports surfaced in May that Gobert ended their relationship. He also reportedly asked Bonilla and their one-year-old son, Romeo, to leave their shared home. It happened after she revealed that she was pregnant with their second child.

Bonilla responded to the reports on social media. She described the situation as “one of the most painful times.” She also emphasized that she “left everything” for Gobert and poured her heart into their relationship, denied any infidelity and asserted her loyalty.

Gobert acknowledged the split on his Instagram story. He said there were “a lot of inaccurate information out there,” and he and Bonille were in the “painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship.”

Bonilla reportedly considered moving back to France. However, Gobert preferred that she and their son remain in the U.S. as custody discussions were scheduled in the postseason.

Who is Rudy Gobert’s ex, Julia Bonilla?

Rudy Gobert is trending for his off-court situation with his ex-girlfriend, Julia Bonilla. While fans might know a thing or two about the four-time Defensive Player of the Year, not much is known about her.

Bonilla, like Gobert, hails from France. She works as an artistic director and agent, with a passion for authentic storytelling. Bonilla hosts the “Journey” podcast and runs a blog called Julia BNL, a platform she uses to share unfiltered reflections on life’s highs and lows.

The former couple made their relationship public in February 2024, when Gobert announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Romeo, was born in May 2024, during the NBA playoffs.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
