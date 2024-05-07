Drake gets trolled with Dillon Brooks references from Lakers series following weak 'The Heart Part 6' response

As if Drake hasn’t had enough recently after being the subject of several diss tracks from Kendrick Lamar, fans have begun likening him to fellow Canadian Dillon Brooks after the release of “The Heart Part 6,” which was not received well by fans.

Drake has been involved in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, which began when Kendrick expressed disinterest in being part of a "big three" with Drake and J. Cole. The feud escalated with both artists releasing diss tracks targeting each other, with Drake's "The Heart Part 6" being the latest.

Fans have criticized Drake's response, deeming it weak in comparison to Kendrick's "Not Like Us." Some have even likened Drake's situation to that of former Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, who “poked the bear” during their series against the LA Lakers but eventually lost the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dillon Brooks posted averages of 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the Grizzlies' six-game defeat to the Lakers in last year's playoffs. He shot 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc. Brooks opted not to speak to the media following the series loss.

Here are other fan reactions likening Drake with Brooks:

Fans compare Drake to Dillon Brooks

Fans compare Drake to Dillon Brooks

In "The Heart Part 6," Drake responded to Kendrick's pedophilia allegations from his last two diss tracks, "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us," and stated that he had falsely fed lies to the camp of the Compton rapper.

Dillon Brooks seems to not be a Drake fan

During last year's FIBA Basketball World Cup, the Team Canada Twitter page posed a question to the players: Who is your favorite Canadian, Ryan Reynolds or Drake?

Players featured in the video response included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and RJ Barrett, who picked Drake.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the video, Brooks chose Ryan Reynolds. Although he didn't offer further explanation, it appears that he prefers Reynolds' movies over Drake's music.

Dillon Brooks likes Rockets' improvement after his first season with the team

Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets winning 19 games more than last year after joining them. Despite falling short of the playoffs, Brooks expressed pride in the team's culture shift.

During his exit interview, Brooks said the team learned how to win games.

"It was great. A lot of the young guys learned how to win and lose games," Brooks said.

"It instilled confidence. Jabari [Smith Jr.] got better. Jalen (Green) got better — especially on the defensive end. We got to our goal of winning (more) games where they were last year. Now, we have to continue getting better."

Brooks averaged 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 72 games for the Rockets this season.