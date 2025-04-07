"Drake lost LeBron and Jordan to the beef": Fans erupt as Michael Jordan parties with wife while dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' song 

Whenever basketball fans take up the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan's name comes up. It's poetic, then, that Jordan was reportedly dancing to the hit song of a rapper who likewise claims to be the best in his craft.

This past weekend, a clip of Jordan spending time in a club with his wife Yvette Prieto circulated on the internet. In the clip, Jordan is seen "turning up" to Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Award-winning track "Not Like Us":

This 2024 hit, of course, is the infamous diss track that many hip-hop fans regard as the fatal blow in Lamar's heated feud with Canadian rap star Drake last year.

Seeing Jordan dance to "Not Like Us," netizens posted some hilarious reactions on Instagram.

"Drake lost Bron and Jordan to the beef. Sheesh," one netizen said.

"Damn Lebron and Jordan was dancing to this that's a double goat confirmation," another netizen said.

Netizens react wildly to Michael Jordan dancing to "Not Like Us." Credit: Courtside Buzz/IG

"Oh nooooooooooooooo drake about to sue Jordan now!" another netizen said sarcastically.

"And people keep lying saying they don't hear this song playing everywhere," another netizen observed.

Some netizens talk about the 2024 hit "Not Like Us." Credit: Courtside Buzz/IG

"Mj has nothing to with the beef so if Drake take offense that's on him lame ahh," another netizen chimed in.

"soooooo.....I guess it became personal for MJ," another netizen quipped.

Other netizens speculate about Michael Jordan and Drake. Credit: Courtside Buzz/IG

Jordan has supposedly drawn the ire of hip-hop personalities like Tupac Shakur and Common in the past. If the clip of Jordan dancing is to be believed, there's at least one rap song that His Airness can appreciate.

Hip hop superstar talks about Michael Jordan's extreme competitiveness

Ironically, Kendrick Lamar's nemesis Drake has spoken glowingly of Michael Jordan, citing his legendary competitiveness that 90s NBA teams became all too familiar with.

In a clip that went viral on X in late March, the "NOKIA" rapper shared an anecdote in which he got to experience Jordan's competitive streak and love for gambling in one go:

"It was All-Star Weekend in Toronto...and I beat him in ping pong a couple of times," Drake said. "He just wouldn't leave the ping pong table. He kept betting me...he just couldn't stomach the loss."

It's interesting, then, to find out what Drake would have to say now that Jordan's clip of dancing to "Not Like Us" has gained traction.

