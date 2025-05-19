Drake pushes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP agenda amid Game 7 victory

Although postseason performance doesn't influence the award, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets has led to Drake endorsing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the 2025 Michael Jordan MVP Trophy.

The Canadian rapper posted a photo of his fellow countryman on Instagram Stories and captioned it:

“MVP R U DUMB”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@champagnepapi)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

SGA also earned high praise from within the Thunder camp. During a postgame interview, teammate Chet Holmgren didn’t hesitate to declare his pick for the league’s prestigious honour.

“You know who this is? The MVP,” Holmgren said with a smirk, while talking about SGA.

Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered his highest-scoring performance of the series when it mattered most, dropping 35 points along with 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 ‘stocks’ and 0 turnovers. His performance helped the Thunder clinch a 125-93 win.

Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s main competitor for the MVP award, also had a solid showing with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent Oklahoma City from advancing. Eventually, Denver suffered a second-round elimination in seven games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander previews WCF clash against cousin

The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched a spot in the Western Conference Finals, where they'll face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This highly anticipated series will not only feature a duel between two of the league’s most talented young guards — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards — but will also consist of a unique family rivalry.

After Oklahoma City’s Game 7 victory, Gilgeous-Alexander previewed the upcoming contest with his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, reflecting on their shared journey through the sport.

"It'll be very fun," SGA said after the Game 7 win. "It's hard to even explain. If you know how close we are, he's like my second brother. He's been through every stage of life with me, from picking up a basketball, going to a prep school, to making the NBA.”

Despite their strong bond, the Thunder star made it clear that once they set foot on the hardwood, he would not be taking it easy on his cousin.

“To compete against each other is even more special. But I'm gonna try to take his head off, for sure. Completely," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added.

The Thunder-Timberwolves Western Conference Finals series will start on Tuesday night with Game 1 set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More