Drake's associate OVO Mark highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joining Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan with insane scoring streak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to establish himself as an unstoppable scorer in the NBA right now. He recently joined an elite list of players by scoring at least 20 points in sixty consecutive games. Other players to achieve the feat include Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

On Monday, rapper Drake's associate, OVO Mark, reposted an NBA graphic on his Instagram story to give SGA a shoutout over this massive accomplishment.

Via OVO Mark's IG

While Gilgeous-Alexander plays for the OKC Thunder, he's a Canadian first and foremost. With Drake being an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and Canada as a whole, his entire crew may well be rooting for one of their own.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently leading the MVP race. While Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has made things closer than initially anticipated, the Thunder have the best record in the league, which should be a strong factor in voting.

SGA is also on pace to win the scoring title, averaging a whopping 32.8 points per game on 52% from the floor, 37% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the free-throw line.

Former NBA guard predicts 'rude awakening' for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder in playoffs

Even so, some aren't that impressed by Gilgeous-Alexander's game. Notably, that includes former NBA guard Austin Rivers, who recently predicted a "rude awakening" for him once the referees don't give him as many calls in the playoffs.

“When the playoffs come, and they allow people to be more physical with him (Gilgeous-Alexander) to where he’s not getting all these calls, and it’s going to be a rude awakening,” Rivers said. “He’s gonna still do his thing, but a part of him just getting away with that team of OKC, just getting away with all these foul calls, it’s not going to be like that.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently leads the league in free-throw attempts (547) and free throws made (606) while averaging 9.3 free throws per game.

Referees tend to adjust and allow players to be more physical and play through contact in the playoffs, and that has been a recurring issue for players like Gilgeous-Alexander, who gets almost one-third of his offensive production from the charity stripe.

Even so, the Thunder have a myriad of resources on both ends of the floor, so even if their best player doesn't get as many calls as he usually does, they should be fine in most cases.

