Drake’s friend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught in the middle of Vince Staples’ shady tweet amid ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar

Everyone is talking about Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The hip-hop beef is dominating online conversations. Influencers, critics, reactors, rappers and even athletes are commenting on the legendary rap battle. Some famous figures are catching strays with their loose ties to either Drake or Kendrick Lamar. OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently dragged into the middle of the beef by Vince Staples.

Rapper and LA native Vince Staples is a massive LA Clippers fan. He is a proud West Coast rapper and threw out a tweet that appears to show he is backing fellow Compton, California native Kendrick Lamar in this battle.

Staples recently collaborated with producer DJ Mustard, who also produced one of Kendrick Lamar's latest diss tracks about the Canadian rapper. Staples is jumping in on the beef after Mustard’s suggestion. However, rather than releasing a diss track, Staples dragged Gilgeous-Alexander into the scuffle.

Staples, who is likely upset Gilgeous-Alexander left the LA Clippers in the Paul George trade, issued a (hopefully sarcastic) hit on Gilgeous-Alexander. He wants to know how is going to take out the NBA star due to his ties to Drake.

“This n***a Mustard in the studio tryna brainwash me so fucc it if we beefing we beefing! Who gon pop Shai Gilgeous Alexander for the West Coast?” Staples posted on X.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Drake are fellow Canadians and good friends. The NBA star is also still alive in the playoffs as the Dallas Mavericks eliminated Staples’ Clippers.

Fans had some suggestions for Staples’ request. Some said Luka Doncic could take him out on the court as the Mavs take on the Thunder in the next round of the playoffs.

“Mavs in 6 crodie,” another fan wrote.

Other fans told Staples to back off. They were mad he dragged the MVP candidate into the beef, just because of his Canadian ties to the rapper. One fan pointed out that he is not from Toronto like the rapper famously is.

“He’s from Hamilton leave him out of this,” a fan wrote.

One fan wondered if Staples was not referring to SGA at all, but instead was referring to the Canadian rapper by calling him the NBA star. Either way, Gilgeous-Alexander caught a stray.

“Everybody think he’s actually talking about SGA but SGA is Canadian just like.. Drake,” a fan said.

Drake’s ties to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Drake and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two famous Canadians who have close ties. The music star has brought out the basketball star on stage during several of his live shows. He brought him onstage at a show in OKC and once in Virginia Beach.

The rapper has also posted IG stories with Gilgeous-Alexander. The two have also been seen dapping each other up at NBA games.