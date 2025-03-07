Drake sends shoutout to fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he flexes $130 'butter' kicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a name for himself as one of the biggest rising stars in the NBA, helping lead the league into its next era. He has also turned heads in the fashion world with his bold pre-game outfits and appearances at fashion shows. The young superstar is preparing for the release of his first signature shoe, receiving approval from one of the biggest names in pop culture.

Along with being a globally known rapper and performer, Drake is also known for supporting his fellow Canadians in all fields. He is also a big basketball fan and regularly attends the Toronto Raptors games. Drake took to social media to shout out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's shoe, the SHAI 001 "Butter" shoes, on his Instagram story on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander reposted Drake's picture featuring the star's new shoe. (Credits: @shai Instagram)

The SHAI 001 "Butter" shoe is the first one created by the OKC Thunder guard and is expected to be sold by Converse for $130 once the shoe officially releases in the fall. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already featured the shoes on the court, wearing them at this year's All-Star game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has met up with Drake on the court and on the stage

The relationship between Canadian icons Drake and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes back a few years as both have grown into their stardom. Drake seeks out Gilgeous-Alexander when he attends NBA games, especially when the Thunder visit Toronto. Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the stage with Drake at his shows, including one at Oklahoma City in March 2024.

Drake has welcomed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into both the rap and fashion circle, gravitating towards his fellow Canadian. The rapper has hyped up Gilgeous-Alexander's outfits, which are amongst the most popular in the NBA.

Drake has been a consistent figure in the often volatile rap world, while Gilgeous-Alexander is quietly putting together one of the best-scoring seasons ever. As both pursue greatness as performers, they can count on the support of one another, whether it be hyping up a basketball shoe or making appearances on stage.

