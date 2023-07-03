After agreeing to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets in free agency, Fred VanVleet bid farewell to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The star point guard did so through an emotional Instagram post expressing his gratitude to Toronto’s franchise and fans. VanVleet’s post elicited a lighthearted troll from arguably the most famous Raptors fan, Canadian rapper Drake.

Drake, who shares a likeness with VanVleet, first took the opportunity to thank the star point guard for his contributions to the franchise over the years. He then jokingly wished VanVleet good luck with the Guangdong Dragons before correcting himself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My look alike ... the love is forever. Thank you for your character and your contributions over the years, the city will never forget!!!” Drake said.

“Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons … I mean the Rockets.”

The Rockets are coming off a season in which they finished just 14th in the Western Conference (22-60). They also finished just 29th in the NBA in team defensive rating (118.6).

Some fans might agree that VanVleet might as well play in China if he is going to join a rebuilding team like Houston. However, regardless of whether the Rockets are competitive next season, VanVleet will still be making bank as one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet jokes about his time in Toronto

Former Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet made sure to have some fun with his farewell message to the Toronto Raptors.

VanVleet first thanked the Raptors’ organization and fans for helping him grow as a person and a player over his seven years in Toronto. The star point guard then joked about going from an obscure undrafted player to a fan favorite to the most hated player on the team.

“Words can’t do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to an NBA CHAMPION, All-Star, and a father of three!” VanVleet said.

“I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it.

“To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU.”

Fred VanVleet went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft before signing with the Raptors shortly after. Over seven years in Toronto, he went from being a reserve to becoming a key contributor on their 2019 NBA title team. He also made an All-Star appearance in 2022.

However, his offensive efficiency took a hit this past season, which led some Raptors fans to grow tired of his offensive playstyle. VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 39.3% shooting over 69 games.

He is now expected to provide some much-needed toughness and veteran leadership on a young Rockets team looking to take the next step.

Poll : 0 votes