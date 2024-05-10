LA Lakers star LeBron James was reportedly dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," a Drake diss track, at a party. Per USA Today, Rapper Daylyt posted the video on X on Friday and deleted it later. It's widely known that James is friends with rapper Drake, as he was invited by him with his son, Bronny, on stage last summer.

Surprisingly, there was a video of what looked like the Lakers forward dancing to Lamar's song. There hasn't been any confirmation if the man dancing in the video is the NBA star. But many fans have speculated that James was the man in the video.

It's known that the American rapper is having a beef with Drake, as they've continuously released diss tracks about each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not Like Us" was the latest song that Lamar released before Drake responded with "The Heart Part 6." According to Forbes, the song broke a record to become the most streamed American hip-hop song in a single day. They reported that the song was streamed 6.59 million times.

Expand Tweet

After fans saw this, they went crazy online and shared what they thought about the video of what looked like James dancing to Lamar's song. Here's what the fans had to say about it.

"LeBron James vibin to Kendrick Lamar Not like Us in the club is wild 😭 Drake ?? @Drake unfollow him," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Yea Drake it’s over bro hang it up…" another fan said.

"LeBron's got moves but that track is straight fire, Kendrick never disappoints," one fan said.

But some fans didn't think much about it.

"U tryna make something outta nothing," one fan said.

"My dawg can’t even dance without being videotaped," another fan commented.

"But let the man dance! This should not be news," a fan said.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: LeBron James makes his love known for son Bronny by acknowledging his latest photo dump ahead of 2024 NBA draft

LeBron James was fired up with Drake's diss track

Amid the musical battle between Lamar and Drake, many celebrities and athletes have chosen who they want to rock with. For LeBron James, he chose the Canadian rapper's side. Back in April 2024, he posted an emoji of an owl, which is related to the rapper's music label, OVO Sound.

Expand Tweet

The two have always shown love for each other. Last year, Drake had his concert in Los Angeles and he brought out the NBA star and his son onto the stage.

According to Drake, the four-time MVP was on his side back in 2009, when he released his mixtape, "So Far Gone." The two have shared an incredible friendship since then.

Also read: Michael Jordan's son 'likes' Instagram video of LeBron James' wife Savannah falling victim to son's prank