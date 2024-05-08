Michael Jordan's son joins fans in laughter as LeBron James' wife Savannah James falling victim to son's prank

Last week, LeBron James' wife Savannah went viral after being pranked on her podcast. Among those to get a kick out of Bryce James' practical joke was another son of an NBA legend.

At the end of April, Savannah launched her podcast "Everybody's Crazy" with her friend April McDaniel. The show is based around people calling in and telling stories about their life, and then the hosts attempt to give them their best advice.

In their second episode, LeBron James' son Bryce decided to have some fun with his mom. The clip has since gone viral, and Marcus Jordan joined fans by getting in on the laughter. He recently liked a post on Instagram recapping what happened.

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, has been in headlines for the past year due to his love life.

He has been dating Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Due to her being the ex-wife of his dad's former Chicago Bulls teammate, the relationship has received a lot of backlash.

Marcus and Larsa dated for some time but decided to go their separate ways in March.

How did LeBron James' wife Savannah get pranked by Bryce James?

LeBron James' wife getting pranked happened rather easily. Bryce James slightly changed his voice, and his mother didn't notice until it was too late.

Bryce called into the show jokingly complaining about his mom. He said he gets yelled at constantly for being too loud while playing video games. LeBron James' wife took the bait, as she instantly agreed and started talking about Bryce and Bronny.

Savannah said that she gives the boy a rule that they are allowed to curse while on the basketball court but nowhere else. However, she claimed that the rule has now extended to playing video games.

After sharing her thoughts on the subject, Savannah still didn't realize that she was speaking with her own son. She didn't start to put it together until Bryce called his mom in passing. Savannah then realized that it was Bryce and broke out into a fit of laughter.

Bryce is LeBron James' youngest son and is finishing his sophomore year in high school. After deciding to leave Sierra Canyon, where Bronny also went, he ended up transferring back.

Still years away from being eligible for the NBA draft, Bryce continues to grow. He stands at six-foot-six and weighs around 180 pounds. Based on his current stature, he's on track to have his father's physical stature.