"Drank out the wrong baby bottle": Isaiah Hartenstein's son becomes overnight internet sensation as viral image sweeps social media

Isaiah Hartenstein joined the NBA Finals trophy presentation carrying his son Elijah James. The one-year-old fell asleep despite the festive atmosphere and the raucous home crowd cheering for the OKC Thunder all game. Hartenstein told reporter Lisa Salters that he would tell his son tomorrow what happened during Sunday's event.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral scene:

iO's World 🌎 #D4L @DamHesFresh LINK He drank out the wrong baby bottle 😭

One fan said:

The Volume @TheVolumeSports LINK He’ll be awake when he wins his first NBA Championship in 20 years.

Another fan added:

VFAM @vfam_meta LINK He wanted a more competitive game

One more fan continued:

NukeEm Props @NukeEmGoblins LINK the baby really said “yall took long enough, it was supposed to be over in 4” 💀

Another fan reacted:

DubiousNFTLover @DubiousNFTLover LINK can't blame him, was a snooze fest after Hali went down

Isaiah Hartenstein's son eventually woke up after the OKC Thunder center urged the home fans to make louder noises. Chet Holmgren, Hartenstein's frontline partner, promptly engaged Elijah once the little boy emerged from his slumber.

Hartenstein's little boy missed some intense action in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Despite Tyrese Haliburton's season-ending Achilles injury, the Indiana Pacers pushed the Thunder to the limit. The comeback kids of the playoffs kept pushing before eventually bowing out with a 103-91 loss.

Isaiah Hartenstein's first season in Oklahoma ended with the team's first NBA championship

Isaiah Hartenstein left the New York Knicks to sign with the OKC Thunder in the offseason. Following a strong performance in the 2024 playoffs, the Thunder signed the big man to a two-year, $87 million contract. Hartenstein said in a December interview with Andscape that leaving New York was "hard" but could not resist playing a bigger role in Oklahoma.

Acquiring Hartenstein was a key move for the Thunder that helped them win the 2025 NBA championship. With the 7-foot bruiser in the paint, OKC had someone who could jostle against the likes of Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis.

The former Knicks center's arrival spared the 7-foot-3 but lanky Chet Holmgren from guarding the big-bodied centers in the NBA. Holmgren's help defense and rim protection stood out even more while Hartenstein battled under the boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein came off the bench in the first four games of the NBA Finals. OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault wanted to match up with the Indiana Pacers small-ball starting unit. Eventually, Daigneault inserted his bruising big, who closed out the series.

Hartenstein left New York for a better shot at winning the championship. He took a hefty payday and accomplished his goal of grabbing the elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy.

