Draya Michele beams with pride over BF Jalen Green's Player of the Week honor in 5-word reaction

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have been on an absolute tear as of late. The Rockets are 9-1 in their last 10 games and have hit their stride before the playoffs with a 49-26 record. Over that 10-game span, Green has averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists to go with 1 steal, effectively playing both sides of the ball.

This past week, Green played three games and averaged 28.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Those numbers were good enough to win him the Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Draya Michele, Green's girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, showed her support with a five-word reaction on Instagram:

Draya Michele shows her support for her boyfriend Jalen Green winning the Western Conference Player of the Week.

"Ok best in the west"

Green led the Rockets to an undefeated week at 3-0. He was joined by Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, who won player of the week for the Eastern Conference. Banchero averaged 30.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists and led the Magic to a 3-1 record.

Jalen Green and Rockets look to solidify their standing in the West

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have been playing some of their best basketball down the stretch of the regular season. With 12 wins in their last 13, the Rockets are set to face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The Rockets currently sit as the second seed in the West and are two games up on the third seed Denver Nuggets. The Lakers currently sit as the fourth seed in the West and are one game up on the fifth seed Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers sit 3.5 games behind the Rockets and could move to 2.5 games back with a win and seven games remaining on the schedule.

However, the Rockets could create a nearly insurmountable gap between them and the Lakers with a win, as they will have six games remaining while being 4.5 games up. Jalen Green and the Rockets would prefer that separation on a Lakers team looking poised for a run in the 2025 playoffs after the mid-season acquisition of Luka Doncic.

