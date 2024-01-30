"Draya Michelle turnt Jalen Green back up": NBA fans go off as Rockets guard torches Lakers with 36-point night 

Jalen Green went off during the Houston Rockets' 135-119 blowout win over the LA Lakers on Monday night. Green bagged a game-high 34 points on 52/40/100 splits. Green also had 12 rebounds and seven assists as he continued his impressive run of late. Green started the game hot and never looked back.

The Rockets led by 30 points in the third quarter behind his efforts. Green's efficient outing received NBA Twitter's seal of approval. Meanwhile, some also revisited the time he got spotted with Draya Michelle six months ago, who was at one of the Rockets' games' recently.

"Draya Michelle turnt Jalen Green back up," one fan wrote.

Jalen Green has bagged a double-double with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in his last three outings. The Rockets have gone 2-1 behind that stellar production from the 2021 lottery pick. It's been an up-and-down season for Green, but the recent surge has seemingly revived his subpar season.

Green's averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting a career-low 40.6%, including 31.8% from 3. He was expected to make the All-Star caliber leap, but that hasn't been the case. However, Green's stock is up over his last three games. If he can keep this up, the Rockets could replicate their early season form.

Jalen Green remains integral to Rockets' postseason hopes after roster revamp

The Houston Rockets envisioned Jalen Green to be the piece that elevates their rebuild and turns them into perennial playoff contenders. The first three years haven't gone according to plan. Green's game had a lot of deficiencies throughout his three-year stint.

He's been a below-average defender and playmaker. As a scorer, Green's volume shooting hasn't gotten him anywhere, as he isn't that efficient. There have been flashes of what his ceiling could look like, but the consistency hasn't been there.

However, Green seemingly turning a corner over the last few games could be the spark he needs to take the step as a bonafide star. That remains critical to the Rockets' postseason hopes despite their roster revamp last offseason.

The Rockets have added many veteran pieces that have elevated them to a certain level, but Green, the team's primary scorer, holds the keys to their success. Despite his struggles, he's likely to be the more prominent star among their young core, including Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

Jalen Green has all the resources to be great with an excellent player developmental coach like Ime Udoka and veterans Jeff Green and Fred VanVleet as his mentors.

