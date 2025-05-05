"Draya’s trade value just went down": LeBron James' friend brutally trolls Jalen Green after Rockets star drops another stinker vs. Warriors 

This season, Jalen Green finally found himself with the opportunity to showcase his talents on the postseason stage. Following a rather lackluster playoff debut, one friend of LeBron James poked fun at the young guard and his off-court life.

Ad

Despite finishing as the No. 2 seed in the West, the Houston Rockets had a rather unfavorable matchup in round one. The young squad was tasked with facing off against Steph Curry and the new-look Golden State Warriors to kick off the postseason. The Rockets pushed things to seven games, but in the end, found themselves on the wrong end of an upset.

Green was one of the driving forces of the Rockets' offense in the regular season, but that wasn't the case in the playoffs. He did erupt for 38 points in Game 2, though it was the only time he scored 13 or more points in one matchup.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the win-or-go-home matchup Sunday, Green mustered eight points in the 103-89 loss. Following this performance, "Cuffs The Legend" jabbed at the Rockets guard on social media. He jokingly said Draya Michele's trade value went down, and that Houston might look to move the former No. 2 pick this offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Draya's trade value just went down but Jalen Green gonna get traded tho"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green and Michele first started dating back in the summer of 2023, and now have a child together. Their relationship has faced major backlash from the start, primarily due to the 17-year age gap between them.

Lou Williams not ready to give up on Jalen Green's potential just yet

Coming off such a rough showing in the postseason, Jalen Green's stock around the league has certainly taken a hit. However, despite how he looked against the Golden State Warriors, one former player isn't ready to turn his back on him yet.

Ad

During Monday's episode of Run It Back, Lou Williams and Michelle Beadle touched on the idea of the Rockets moving Green. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year thinks a trade like this only makes sense if it's for a high-caliber talent like Kevin Durant.

"Only way you consider moving a guy like Jalen Green is if you have a real chance at going to get a Ja Morant or a Kevin Durant," Williams said. "It's not a lot of Jalen Green's just laying around anyway that you can just up and move these guys."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Following a season that was a major success for them, the Rockets are a team rumored to be ready to make big moves this summer. After what they saw from Green in the playoffs, only time will tell if he's still in the franchise's long-term plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More