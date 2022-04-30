“You talk like that, you gotta back that up” - Draymond Green advises three point contest winner to just be himself, says something has gone wrong whenever he talks trash

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke about how he's been surprised by Karl-Anthony Towns' antics. During a recent episode of the "Draymond Green Show," Green voiced his belief that Towns needs to step up his performance if he's going to talk trash, stating:

“At some point you probably just should be yourself.... When you talk like that, you gotta back that up.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been vocal throughout their opening-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The stakes are high as the Timberwolves attempt to force a Game 7.

The Timberwolves blew a 27-point lead in Game 3, shifting the momentum of the series. Many have criticized Towns for talking trash early on in games such as this one, only to lose in embarrassing fashion.

Towns' trash talk simply came across as pointless after he was unable to back it up.

Draymond Green noted this as out of character for Towns, considering the big man usually lets his play do the talking. Green encouraged Towns to stick with what's helped him reach this point.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves look to force a Game 7

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be doing everything in their power to force a Game 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Minnesota continues to be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. They would have found themselves up 3-2, if it wasn't for a historic comeback by the Grizzlies.

If the Timberwolves want to extend the series, they are going to need their stars to step up and deliver in front of their home crowd. Anthony Edwards has continued his impressive production, but Karl-Anthony Towns needs to be at his best as well.

In the opening round against the Grizzlies, Towns has averaged 22.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He has shot 54.1% from the field and 52.6% from three-point range.

Despite a disappointing performance in Game 3, Towns has been one of the more consistent forces for Minnesota in this series. Only time will tell if the Timberwolves can keep their hopes alive and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

