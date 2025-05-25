Draymond Green beefs with Knicks fan in public space after getting hit with brutal taunt: "Can you afford to go?"

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had a viral interaction with a New York Knicks fan at Madison Square Garden. Green was an analyst for TNT's coverage of Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

In the clip that surfaced on X on Saturday, a Knicks fan can be seen screaming at Green.

"Cancun! Cancun! How was Cancun?" the fan said as security held him.

This prompted a five-word response from the four-time NBA champion.

"Can you afford to go?" Green said.

Legion Hoops shared the clip, quoting an account from TikTok.

Cancun, a city in Mexico, is widely referenced when NBA teams get eliminated in the playoffs. Golden State's 2024-25 season ended on May 14 as the Minnesota Timberwolves wrapped their Western Conference semifinal series in five games.

On the other hand, the Knicks are currently in a 0-2 hole vs. the Indiana Pacers in the East finals after dropping both games at home. The best-of-seven series shifts to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Towards the end of the TNT show, Green revealed that he wouldn't be part of the coverage in Indianapolis.

Draymond Green's first-team All-Defense nod earns praises from Steph Curry

On Thursday, the NBA announced the selections for the All-Defensive teams. Draymond Green was part of the first team, along with Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels, OKC Thunder's Luguentz Dort and Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson.

Steph Curry shared the Instagram post of the Golden State Warriors congratulating Green for the feat. On his IG story on Thursday, Curry added the caption:

"Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is legendary! 5 timer club. Congrats bro," Curry wrote in the caption.

Draymond Green, 35, got the All-Defensive team nod for the ninth time in his 13-year NBA career. He was named to the first team five times (2015-17, 2021, 2025) and was a four-time member of the second team (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023).

On Friday, Curry was named to the All-NBA second team for 2024-25, which is the 11th selection of his legendary career.

