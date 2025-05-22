Steph Curry dubs Draymond Green's reemergence on All-Defense 1st team "legendary" after decade hiatus

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been teammates for 13 years. Four championships later, they remain one of the best in the league in what they do. In 13 years, Green has established himself as one of the greatest defenders in league history.

Ad

In 2015, Green made his NBA All-Defensive First Team. A decade later, the Golden State Warriors star once again got selected in the prestigious category, for the fifth time in his career.

Following Green's latest achievement, Curry made a special post for his longtime teammate. He reposted a post from the Warriors' Instagram handle on IG Ssory and captioned the post with a heartfelt appreciation message.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is legendary! 5 timer club. Congrats bro," Curry wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@stephencurry30]

It was Draymond Green's ninth Defensive Team selection as he registered his name in the history books. Green is only the fifth player in league history to have at least nine Defensive Team selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Michael Jordan, Gary Payton, Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon are the only four players to have achieved the feat.

Steph Curry's former teammate, Quinn Cook, hails Warriors star the greatest PG

It's tough to stand against Magic Johnson's portfolio when it comes to naming the NBA's greatest point guards of all time. Ask the LA Lakers legend himself: he's not yet ready to hand over to title to anyone, not even to someone as great as Steph Curry.

Ad

However, in the last few years, Johnson's claim has been challenged, both in the media and by former and current players. Quinn Cook, who played with Curry for two seasons and won a title with him, is among the players who puts Curry over every PG in league history.

Cool, in a guest appearance on Victor Oladipo's Inner Court podcast on May 12, was asked by co-host Niemann Johnson to pick his GOAT PG. Cook ranked Curry ahead of Johnson.

Ad

"I'm a person like I only go off of what I saw. Not YouTube, not NBA Hardwood Classics. You know what I'm saying? No disrespect to Magic (Johnson), I just didn’t see Magic. … I didn’t live through it," Cook told Victor Oladipo. "Magic, I missed that part. So Steph’s the best point guard I ever saw." [1:50]

Ad

Ad

It's tough to put one behind the other in the GOAT debate, between Steph Curry and Magic Johnson. Both played big roles in revolutionizing the game.

While Steph Curry has made his reputation as the game's greatest shooter, Magic was a magician with his dazzling passes, which received as much applause from fans as any scorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.