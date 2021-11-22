“Draymond Green is the best defender in the world”- Steve Kerr reserves high praise for Golden State Warriors big after yet another stellar outing from him

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr heaped praise on Draymond Green during a post-game press conference, stating that the forward is the best defender in the world.

Green has had an excellent season so far and has been vital to his team's hot start. The Warriors have the best record in the league at 15-2 and sit atop the Western Conference standings.

Here's what Kerr said about Green's impact on the defensive end after the Golden State Warriors' 119-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday (via Warriors on NBCS):

"We are a two-way team. Everything starts with the defense, and that has been established. I think Draymond Green is the best defender in the world. He has had just an unbelievable start to the season. He is so motivated, so engaged, every single night."

Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game so far. He is shooting 56% from the floor and is among the frontrunners for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Golden State Warriors have been the best defensive team this season and have a defensive rating of 100. Green's showings have been one of the biggest reasons behind those numbers.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr calls Draymond "the best defender in the world." Steve Kerr calls Draymond "the best defender in the world." https://t.co/xwSgwSLqfC

"I agree" - Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green on Steve Kerr calling him the best defender in the world

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bulls

Draymond Green was asked how he felt about Steve Kerr calling him the best defender in the world. The forward had a simple answer. He said (via 95.7 The Game):

"I agree."

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year winner then spoke about his motivations this season, claiming he has found "love" for the game again. Here's what he said (via Anthony Slater):

"I've just kind of found that love again. Kind of go through a lot of s--- and the love kind of wanes a little bit. But I've just found that love and joy for the game and I'm just enjoying playing basketball and controlling what I can control."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater One of Draymond Green's several candid postgame quotes tonight. On his inspired play: "I've just kind've found that love again. You kind've go through a lot of shit and that love wanes a bit."



Full soundbite One of Draymond Green's several candid postgame quotes tonight. On his inspired play: "I've just kind've found that love again. You kind've go through a lot of shit and that love wanes a bit."Full soundbite https://t.co/pzEnj3LTrW

Draymond Green also spoke about how his kids have not seen him play to his potential over the last few years. The 31-year-old revealed that this fact motivated him to perform the way he has so far.

"I think for me also, I've been s**t the last couple years, so my kids don't really understand how good I am. And I want them to see how good I am so they'll have an understanding. And so that is motivation for me. When I was playing at the top of my level, which I'm getting back to that now, they were like 3 and 1, so that is motivating for me to play well in front of them so they have an understanding of what I do."

Green rounded off this post-game press conference by stating that he wants to become an All-Star and win DPOY again. The Golden State Warriors forward was an All-Star for three straight years from 2016 to 2018. He won his first DPOY award in 2017.

Green said:

"Most importantly, I want to be a Defensive Player of the Year again, and I want to be an All-Star again. That is motivating me because a lot of people had counted me off."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the way Draymond Green has been playing for the Golden State Warriors, it is tough to dispute his case to win the DPOY award again. He has been the most impactful player on the team after talisman Stephen Curry. The duo have been brilliant in helping the Dubs stay afloat in the absence of starters Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh