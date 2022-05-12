"Don't go at me for game" - Draymond Green breaks down his game-saving block against Grizzlies, mentions he feels disrespected when players go at him 

He might not be the face of the dynasty, but Draymond Green has played a pivotal role for the Warriors in their run among the NBA's top teams of this generation.

While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were revolutionizing the game, Green did all the dirty work. Whether it was rebounding, defense, or playmaking, his Swiss Army knife skill set made him a perfect addition alongside the pair of sharpshooting guards.

Even now, Draymond Green is still making big-time plays for the Warriors when it matters most. Down the stretch of Game 4, he did a tremendous job defending Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who was leading the charge for Memphis with Ja Morant sidelined due to injury.

After giving the Warriors problems all night, Green held Jackson Jr. to 2-of-6 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Some may forget, but there was a time when Draymond Green was regarded as the best defender in the NBA. One person who doesn't forget is Green himself.

Following his team's big win in Game 4, he opened up on how he feels when opposing teams try to go at him. As a former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green sees it as disrespect when players attack him in crunch time, stating:

"Don't go at me for game. I don't like that, it's disrespectful.... I had to do what I'm paid to do, and that's come up with big time stops in big time moments."

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



— "Don't go at me for game" @Money23Green breaks down his game-saving block on Jaren Jackson Jr. "Don't go at me for game" 😤—@Money23Green breaks down his game-saving block on Jaren Jackson Jr. https://t.co/KzBQyvBQAb

Draymond Green is Warriors' biggest X-factor

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 4

When the playoffs roll around, the term X-factor is brought up a lot. Like it's been for years, Green remains the underlying key to Golden State's success.

The big thing for the Warriors in these playoffs has been the resurgence of their "death lineup." This would not be possible if not for the play of Draymond Green. He is able to defend centers, allowing Golden State to create mismatches with small-ball lineups.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



BEST DEFENDER IN THE WORLD said it before, we'll say it againBESTDEFENDERINTHEWORLD said it before, we'll say it againBEST 👏 DEFENDER 👏 IN 👏 THE 👏 WORLD https://t.co/cs0e0GNEtp

While they still have to beat Memphis one more time, some are already looking ahead to a potential clash between the Warriors and Suns. If we do get to see them square off, Draymond Green could make or break Golden State's chances of making it to the finals.

As we know, Chris Paul is on track to being one of the greatest point guards ever. His mastery of the pick-and-roll has completely changed the trajectory of Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton. They have yet to face a versatile defender like Green, which could create issues.

With each passing game, Green and the Warriors look more and more like a team who could hoist the championship this season.

Edited by Adam Dickson