Draymond Green calls out supposed agenda against him framing him as an 'angry Black man'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of this year's playoffs after elbowing Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid during the second quarter of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinals clash on Thursday, which ended in a 117-93 loss for the Warriors.

Following the call, Green erupted in frustration, shouting at the referees and even swearing at them, though officials opted not to issue a second technical. His Warriors teammates, including the injured Steph Curry, stepped in to cool him down.

After the game, speaking with reporters in the locker room, Draymond Green voiced his frustrations, claiming he’s being unfairly targeted by what he described as an “agenda” to portray him as “an angry Black man.” The comments were captured in a video shared by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I'm not an angry Black man,” Green said. “I'm a very successful, educated Black man. I'm great at what I do... The agenda to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

With the technical, Green now sits just two away from an automatic one-game suspension. He also has two flagrant fouls this postseason; reaching four would also trigger a suspension.

With Steph Curry expected to miss at least a week due to a sprained left ankle, Draymond Green's presence becomes even more crucial. In Game 2, he tallied nine points, five assists and four rebounds, though he shot a poor 3-for-10.

Steve Kerr weighs in on Draymond Green’s outburst

At the postgame press conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the emotional outburst from Green, expressing confidence in his veteran leader’s ability to stay in check.

“He's going to have to stay composed, obviously we need him, and I'm confident that he will because he knows the circumstances,” Kerr said.

Kerr added that the team would support him in keeping his composure, while acknowledging that Green’s intensity is a double-edged sword.

“It's part of Draymond,” Kerr said. (It’s) the same thing that makes him such a competitor and a winner. Puts him over the top sometimes, and we know that, and it's our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed, but the competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally he goes over the line.”

Draymond Green's track record of controversies continues to follow him — from the infamous punch on former teammate Jordan Poole, to putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, repeated run-ins with officials and opponents and his notorious groin-kicking incidents, including one aimed at then-OKC center Steven Adams.

