"Draymond Green is cancer"- NBA fans livid over Warriors 4x champ pushing false Karl-Anthony Towns-Jimmy Butler narrative

On Tuesday, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors played against the New York Knicks. The Warriors continued their hot streak and secured a 114-102 victory, improving their record to 34-28. However, the Knicks were undermanned during the contest and didn't have Karl-Anthony Towns in the game.

According to Green, there were rumors that Towns didn't play that night because his former teammate, Jimmy Butler, was present. KAT and Butler used to be teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, their stint together didn't last long since the 6-foot-7 forward was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after the infamous practice incident in Minnesota.

Green pushed the narrative about Towns dodging the matchup against his former teammate on his eponymous podcast.

"They say KAT didn't play because Jimmy came to town," Green said. "You know him and Jimmy had the infamous practice in Minnesota."

The Warriors star clarified that he had no idea why KAT didn't play that night. In the injury report, the Knicks listed the All-Star center as out for "personal reasons." Later, Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods confirmed on her Instagram story that she had lost someone close to her to cancer.

Upon learning this, fans pieced the puzzle regarding the absence of the five-time All-Star.

"Draymond Green is cancer," a fan commented.

"Draymond is an absolute joke of a human," another fan said.

"Draymond will not be missed when he retires," one fan posted.

Other fans, however, came out to defend Green.

"I’m sure draymond didn’t know about the situation," a fan said.

"I don’t think he knew man cmon," another fan said.

"No defending Draymond here but I’m not sure he knew the full situation beforehand," one fan commented.

After missing one game, Towns is back in the lineup on Thursday as they face the LA Lakers.

Draymond Green wishes for 5th championship win with Warriors on his birthday

In the last few days, Draymond Green celebrated his 35th birthday by getting together with his loved ones. Green received a personalized cake with his No. 23 Warriors jersey on it. Additionally, his cake had five candles, a sign of his goals for the season.

Green wished to win his fifth championship ring this season with the Warriors. After the organization traded for Butler, the team started to get into their rhythm and are now sixth in the Western Conference.

With a newfound desire to play, Green and the Warriors are focused on competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

