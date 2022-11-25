Draymond Green compared to Kobe Bryant by Bob Myers: “Kobe lived on the edge too, he wasn’t an easy teammate”

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green has received a lot of criticism for his erratic personality over the years.

The most recent criticism came after an altercation where he punched teammate Jordan Poole in practice shortly before this season. However, Warriors general manager Bob Myers doesn’t mind Green’s strong personality.

In fact, Myers believes the forward’s edge personality-wise has been necessary to the Warriors’ success. He even went as far as to compare Draymond Green’s edge to that of late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

It was during a recent guest appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast that Myers went in-depth on his Green-Bryant comparison.

“You know, rest in peace, Kobe. But he lived on that, like, edge too, like he wasn't an easy teammate,” Myers said.

“He made you show up a certain way. If you didn't, he didn't let you off the hook. He did everything he asked you to do. He did. That's why it was so easy, he did it more.

“He's like 'I'm asking you to just come close to what I'm doing. Not like talent-wise, but effort, play hard, didn't skip games.' I don't know if he ever rested a game? You couldn't have sat him down if you tried.”

Myers continued:

“So people like that, usually are successful because most people aren't as competitive as him. But people like that sometimes in life because of that competitiveness test the edge, right? It could be a gift and a curse. But in professional sports, this, this ain't easy out there.

“Like, you think winning is easy? I don’t think people understand how hard it is just to get to the finals.”

(Full discussion on Draymond Green's importance starts at the 23:30 mark below)

NBA fans will likely argue about Draymond Green’s true value until long after his retirement. Debates about whether Green is really an All-Star level player or rather just a glorified role player have already been going on for years.

However, most NBA fans would still agree that Green has played an important role in each of the Warriors’ four title runs in the Steph Curry era.

Also read: “For me, this was like the ultimate f**k you to everybody” – Draymond Green asserts winning 4th championship has answered all criticism against him

Bob Myers says Warriors players still respect Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole

As for Draymond Green’s standing among his current teammates following his incident with Jordan Poole, Bob Myers said he is still highly respected. In a separate interview with 95.7 The Game, Myers recounted how Green gave a team speech following the Golden State Warriors’ early-season struggles.

“Yeah, I think he understands based on what happened you can’t just walk back into the room and assume that’s it,” Myers said.

“It’s been a while, people are tired on the team of the way we’re playing, coaches are tired of it, and I think Draymond felt, ‘I’m gonna say something.’

“And he does have a ton of equity in that room based on what he’s done. Certainly, I don’t think he’s proud of what he did on that day, but there’s a lot of good that he’s done and a lot of times he’s spoken to the team and they responded.”

The Golden State Warriors have now gone 6-3 in their last nine games following their concerning 3-7 start. Things slowly appear to be turning around for the defending champs, who convincingly beat the LA Clippers 124-107 in their most recent game.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors desire to add a big man like Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner

Poll : 0 votes