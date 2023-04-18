Draymond Green is ejected from Game 2 as he steps on Domantas Sabonis' chest who was holding on to his leg

Draymond Green's matchup against Domantas Sabonis in the series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings has just gotten spicier. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner stomped on Sabonis' chest after the Kings' center grabbed onto his leg.

The play happened with 7:03 left in the game, with Sacramento holding an 87-91 lead. Green was ejected while Sabonis was given a Flagrant foul 1.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond and Sabonis gets tangled up Draymond and Sabonis gets tangled up https://t.co/jueEl6K3h8

Green and Sabonis have been going at it since Game 1. "Domas" is often the hub of Sacramento's offense, which makes him Green's primary assignment. The two were also entangled a few times in their first meeting, but nothing as heated as this.

While the play was reviewed by the referees, the four-time champ likely knew he was going to be ejected. Playing the role of a villain to the hilt, he did this to the rowdy Sacramento Kings fans:

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Draymond and the Kings fans. Draymond and the Kings fans. 👀 https://t.co/K0vA3GEBOF

Draymond Green milked all the attention thrown his way. He had this to say to the camera while waiting for the verdict of his action:

"Gotta love that sh*t!"

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Draymond Green: “Gotta love that sh*t!” Draymond Green: “Gotta love that sh*t!” 👀 https://t.co/w3i2ydViSw

Draymond Green could be facing another suspension

Draymond Green was suspended against the Memphis Grizzlies in last year's playoffs and could face the same punishment this season.

