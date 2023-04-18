"Dread It.. Run From It"- NBA fans are hitting the panic button as Steph Curry goes down 0-2 for the first time in 14 years

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are down 0-2 in their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. This marks the first time the Bay Area team has faced such a deficit since they drafted the former Davidson superstar in 2009.

After the Warriors’ loss, fans quickly trolled the defending NBA champs:

“Dread It.. Run From It ..”

Austin @AustinPlanet @BleacherReport Adam Silver calling in Scott Foster to make sure the Warriors don't go down 3-0.

Michael Flores @yikes_michael @BleacherReport Curry and Klay when the game is on the line and KD isn't there to bail them out

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Warriors had gone 27 straight playoff series without trailing 2-0, the longest in NBA history. The last time Golden State lost the first two games of a playoff series was in the 2007 semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

Steph Curry was still a sophomore at Davidson when that happened.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Golden State are now down 2-0 in their Round 1 matchup against the Kings.



The Warriors had gone 27 straight playoff series without trailing 2-0, the longest in NBA history. Golden State are now down 2-0 in their Round 1 matchup against the Kings.The Warriors had gone 27 straight playoff series without trailing 2-0, the longest in NBA history. https://t.co/O1wXQFdCMS

The Warriors' back-to-back losses in Sacramento continued their horrible record away from Chase Center. Golden State clinched the sixth seed in the Western Conference despite an 11-30 win-loss slate on the road.

At one point, Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors lost 11 straight games away from the Chase Center, the team's home court. Only a win against the lowly Houston Rockets on March 20 snapped that humiliating streak on the road.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings were fairly even in three quarters. Sacramento's huge 41-29 edge in the second period was the biggest difference.

Steph Curry had one of the worst shooting nights of his career. He was only 9-21 from the field, including 3-13 from behind the arc. The NBA's all-time three-point shot leader also missed two crucial attempts in the closing minutes that could have allowed the Warriors to win the game.

The Warriors and Kings shot poorly from deep. Golden State was only 13-40 while Sacramento was 9-38. The home team, however, were more careful with their possessions, turning the ball over 14 times while the Warriors committed 22 errors.

Draymond Green had this to say on the odds the Warriors are facing after losing two consecutive games:

“This is one we haven’t seen yet, and we’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not go conquer this one. It would be a lot of fun.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond on being down 2-0 in the series: "This is one we haven't seen yet, and we've conquered all the rest of them, so why not go conquer this one. It would be a lot of fun."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors desperately need to defend their home floor

The Golden State Warriors finished the regular season with a 33-8 home record. Only the top-seeded Denver Nuggets (34-7) had a better win-loss slate in front of home fans.

Golden State will need to be at their best in San Francisco if they want to cut the Sacramento Kings' lead.

Steph Curry has averaged 29.3 PPG on 50.0% shooting at Chase Center, including 45.3% from behind the arc. Golden State badly needs him to regain his shooting touch to prevent this series from turning into a blowout.

If Draymond Green is suspended for stomping on Domantas Sabonis, the Warriors will be in an even more difficult situation. Green is one of their leaders who thrives in pressure-packed situations.

The former Defensive Player of the Year may lose focus at times, but the Warriors are just much better with him on the floor.

Steph Curry needs to step up big-time for his team like he did against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

