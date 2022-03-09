Draymond Green says he prefers to see his team struggle now over getting punched in the mouth in the first round of the playoffs: “Now you really have to dig deep”

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has been sidelined for almost two months, giving the team a lot of defensive issues. The Warriors are currently going through a slump, sitting on a season-worst five-game losing streak – before facing the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

Green gave Golden State's fans some much-needed respite as he announced his probable return date on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” saying:

“I’m targeting my return next Monday, the 14th versus the Wizards. That is the date that I’m targeting. I’m excited as hell. I mean, it has been two and a half months almost.”

“I’ve never missed that much time, during season. I’ve once had an ankle injury that kept me out for a very long time in high school, but it was the off season. So, this is something different for me. I’m extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try to help right the ship.”

The Golden State Warriors had an amazing start (18-2 on Nov. 28 and 29-7 on Jan. 3), but their campaign reached a roadblock when Green injured his back. Over the 26 games he has missed, the Warriors (43-22) have won half of them. Clearly, their system is missing an integral component who makes winning look easy.

However, Green feels this challenge is something the current roster needs, saying:

“I think this rough patch has been great for our team. You know, people always look at our team and they still think – like this is the Warriors that was winning championships (three in five NBA Finals appearances from 2015 to 2019). And the reality is, it’s not.”

Draymond Green returning is just what the Warriors need

Among Golden State's current roster, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green are the only ones who have won titles. In other words, those five names still need to rely on a bunch of guys who have limited or no playoff experience. That is precisely why Green looks at the rough patch as an opportunity, saying:

“Because now you really have to figure out what it takes to win in this league. Now you really have to dig deep. We’re in a rut, so you’re gonna have to claw your way out.

“As much as it sucks to go through this – no one wants to go through it – I’d much rather this be happening now, than get punched in the mouth the first round of the playoffs.”

The Warriors will be ecstatic to have Green back, and if he returns on the targeted date – he’ll have 14 games before the playoffs to make an impact. The leader that he is, the young core will also benefit from him just being around and supporting their growth.

KNBR @KNBR Draymond Green's absence has clearly created problems on the defensive end, but Steve Kerr says their offense has greatly suffered as well.



"We've become a little bit more predictable without Draymond." Draymond Green's absence has clearly created problems on the defensive end, but Steve Kerr says their offense has greatly suffered as well."We've become a little bit more predictable without Draymond." https://t.co/kwsuvFURLd

Even offensively, Green’s return could serve as a morale boost to Curry, who has often spoken about Green's value to the team. Right now, the Warriors just need to hold down the fort over the next three games. In that stretch, they'll face challenging opponents in the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein