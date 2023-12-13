Draymond Green fines: How much have Warriors star's technicals, suspensions and fouls have cost so far?

Draymond Green opted out of the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors to become an unrestricted free agent. The Dubs agreed to sign him to a new deal worth $100 million for four years, including a 2026-27 player option. “Dray” is getting paid $22,321.429 this season, which is fifth on the Warriors’ roster. His career salary will reach 177,883,613 with the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Out of the $177.8 million, Green has forfeited a staggering $2.2 million due to fines and penalties. The four-time champ has been forced to pay $1,897,300 out of the total amount for technicals, suspensions, fouls and fights.

For choking Rudy Gobert, he was suspended for five games and forfeited $769,704, the most in his career for one infraction. Another $4K was taken from his account after he was ejected following the Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Draymond Green’s second-highest fine came last season when he was suspended for stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in the playoffs. $177,976 was knocked off his pay for the said incident.

Green was charged with the same amount on March 16, 2023, after accumulating his 16th technical foul during a game between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

The amount Green had already paid does not even include the penalty the Warriors fined him for punching Jordan Poole. Former GM Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr kept the number in-house and confidential. Based on the gravity of what happened, it must not have been insignificant.

Draymond Green’s career fines are likely to go up after hitting Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green is looking at another fine and suspension after he hit Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night. “Dray” jostled for position against Nurkic before he suddenly lashed and slapped the Phoenix Suns center on the neck. Green was promptly tossed out for the act.

As Green has a long history of misdemeanors, the NBA will take a close look at his latest incident. There is a big chance that he gets fined and even suspended. Nurkic returned to finish the game, but he could have suffered much worse.

After the Rudy Gobert choking incident, Draymond Green vowed never to change. He also said the same thing following his stomping of Domantas Sabonis in the playoffs last season.

Green insisted that he had paid his dues and that the NBA should stop suspending him. Based on his latest infraction, he is looking at another possible fine and suspension.