Draymond Green goes ballistic on Stephen A. Smith for calling LeBron James 'weak' about courtside confrontation

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green fired back at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for calling LeBron James “weak” following their recent courtside confrontation.

Speaking on "Draymond Green show with Baron Davis," Green, who shares a management team with James, doubled down on his criticism of the "First Take" host for saying James was out of line for confronting him during an LA Lakers home game earlier this month.

The four-time NBA champion said it was inappropriate for Smith to call James’ actions “bulls***" and “weak” on television, arguing that Smith was vilifying a man for looking after his son.

Draymond Green said:

"A lot of problems that guys have with media is, to call something that man did was 'bulls***' and 'weak,' like those words, like where we grew up, you get hands put on you... Calling another man weak, that's not basketball, which was what exactly Bron was saying in the first place. Let's keep it basketball. Calling a man weak, that's not basketball."

He continued:

"You're paid to talk about basketball. You call Bron weak for stepping to you, but you're taking shots at him as a father on TV behind a camera. Most would say that's weak."

The confrontation between James and Smith took place in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks on March 6.

The NBA star reportedly confronted the veteran analyst for being too critical of his son, Bronny James, a Lakers rookie who has seen limited NBA playing time while also splitting time in the G League.

Stephen A. Smith says Draymond Green among those who stopped talking to him after James confrontation

As part of the aftermath of his confrontation with LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith shared on his show that Draymond Green was among those who stopped speaking to him, something he called lamentable.

Smith said it was unfortunate that the Warriors forward chose to discuss the situation with others rather than addressing it with him directly.

The outspoken sports analyst said:

"I got mad love for Draymond. Draymond is a good brother that, quite frankly, I’ve always tried to be good to. And this shift in his feelings about me — I got it."

"But I’m gonna get to a bigger level. You see, one of the reasons that I had so many great relationships in the world of sports over the years is because if cats had a problem, they called me."

Smith later defended his take on Bronny during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, arguing that his criticism was not about the young player’s skills but about James pushing his son into the NBA too soon, potentially to the detriment of his development.

