Draymond Green Injury Update: Steve Kerr reveals veteran forward's potential return timeline after crushing loss vs Suns

The Golden State Warriors endured a crushing 130-105 defeat against the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center on Friday. The defeat would have dealt a significant blow to their confidence.

Following the game, coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media and was asked for an update on Draymond Green. Kerr revealed that the veteran forward has participated in scrimmages and hinted at a possible return to action next week.

"He (Green) scrimmaged today," Kerr said. "He will practice with us tomorrow. We are expecting him to play some time next week, not sure which game but we will see how he comes up. He scrimmaged and did fine. So, he is on the right track."

Draymond Green has been sidelined for the Warriors' last seven games due to a left calf strain. The four-time NBA champion sustained the injury during a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 18.

The Warriors felt the absence of Draymond Green, particularly on the defensive end, in their blowout loss to the Suns. Phoenix capitalized on Golden State’s defensive struggles, shooting an impressive 56% from the field, including 49% from beyond the arc, dismantling Steph Curry and Co. on their home court.

The Suns' "Big 3" delivered standout performances, with Devin Booker leading the way with 31 points. Kevin Durant added 19 points, while Bradley Beal made a strong impact off the bench with 21 points.

As for Green, his inconsistent availability due to injuries has been a persistent issue for the Warriors this season. The four-time All-Star has already missed 14 of Golden State’s 48 games, appearing in just 34 contests so far.

Steve Kerr urges Warriors' front office to make a trade

Before Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, Steve Kerr made a strong appeal to the team’s front office, emphasizing the need for a trade.

Speaking candidly to the media, the Warriors coach acknowledged that the current roster is not strong enough to compete at the highest level and stressed the importance of adding reinforcements before the trade deadline.

"We're not in a position where we can just say ‘nah, we’re good. Let’s stand pat.’ That’s the reality of where we are," Kerr said.

The Warriors currently sit outside of play-in contention, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 24-24 record.

