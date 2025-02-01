Warriors trade news: Steve Kerr drops truth bomb about roster needs, calls on GM Dunleavy to get Steph Curry some help

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t hold back when addressing the state of his team’s current roster. Speaking to the media ahead of Steph Curry and Co.’s crucial matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Kerr was candid about the upcoming Feb. 6 trade deadline, making his stance crystal clear.

The Warriors coach openly admitted that, in their current form, the team is not built to win a championship or even seriously contend in the Western Conference. Additionally, Kerr made a direct plea to GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., urging him to upgrade the roster and provide Curry and his squad with the reinforcements needed to compete at the highest level.

"We've also shown that we don't have enough to separate ourselves from the rest of the West," Kerr said. "We're not in a position where we can just say ‘nah, we’re good. Let’s stand pat.’ That’s the reality of where we are."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The first half of the season has showcased two contrasting versions of the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs got off to a strong start, playing exceptional basketball through their first 15 games. For a brief period, Curry and Co. even held the top spot in the Western Conference standings.

However, since late November, the Warriors’ season has taken a dramatic downturn. The team endured multiple blowout losses and steadily slipped in the standings as defeats piled up.

Expand Tweet

Golden State holds the 11th spot in the Western Conference, with a 24-23 record (before the Suns game), struggling to regain its early-season form.

Warriors fans react to Steve Kerr's statement

Golden State Warriors fans erupted as soon as Steve Kerr openly addressed his concerns about the team's current roster. Reactions poured in across social media, with some fans shocked by Kerr’s bluntness, and others speculating that a trade could be imminent.

"wow i’m very shocked this is coming from Kerr," a fan commented.

"Waitttt omg this is way different from their previous messaging," another posted.

Expand Tweet

"i can definitely say now there will be 1 big trade or multiple mid level deals. Never heard kerr say this," a fan wrote.

"Draymond needs to be moved in a big trade and I think the only team where he’d be happy is in LA. If the Warriors want LaVine and Vucevic, it’s either Draymond or Wiggs and Draymond makes a hell of lot more sense," another fan said.

The Warriors have already made a move in the current trade window, acquiring guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.