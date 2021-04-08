Draymond Green joins Kevin Durant on his podcast to discuss 2018 bust-up, phone call after the 2016 Finals defeat and much more

Kevin Durant is one of the most decorated players in the league and Draymond Green has certainly played a huge role in the former's success. From a phone call that led to Durant joining the 73-9 Golden State Warriors team to his exit in favor of the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Draymond Green had a hand in both events.

The Warriors star joined the two-time Finals MVP on his podcast and some interesting details came out of it.

Draymond Green reveals what actually happened after the 2016 NBA finals on Kevin Durant's podcast

Golden State Warriors star center Draymond Green recently made an appearance on Kevin Durant's Boardroom podcast. The two former teammates discussed a variety of topics, but the highlight was Green explaining how the media spiced up the story of him calling Durant following the 2016 NBA finals loss. Here's what Green said about the incident:

"It was this whole narrative of like me calling Kevin crying from the parking lot. I'm like y'all added a theatrical sense to this [expletive] a movie."

You can find the full quote below in the video:

What happened after Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals?



Did @Money23Green call @KDTrey5 “crying” from the parking lot?



KD and Draymond break it down on the new episode off #TheETCs →🎧 https://t.co/LadrGGlu7q pic.twitter.com/vHHGChwiFM — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 8, 2021

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant also discussed the infamous argument between the two NBA stars in 2018 while playing against the LA Clippers. That disagreement was later revealed to be one of the major reasons behind Durant deciding to part ways with the six-time champions.

Dray and KD talked through the infamous play 😅



(via @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/FZPGO3hOEh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2021

Draymond Green continued to play with the team that drafted him from Michigan State in 2012, while Kevin Durant decided to join forces with good friend Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Since then, Durant has played a crucial role in recruiting several A-listers for the championship contenders, with James Harden being the most notable addition this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have a star-studded roster that looks set for a championship run, while the Golden State Warriors have struggled this season. Durant's departure and back-to-back ACL injuries to Klay Thompson made things difficult for Steve Kerr's men. The team currently finds itself fighting for a playoff berth in the tough Western Conference.

