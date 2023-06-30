Draymond Green entered the 2023 NBA free agency after turning down his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Green was named second-team All-defense the past season and has been a part of multiple championships runs with Golden State Warriors.

When the 2023 NBA Free Agency officially begins on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET, Green will receive plenty of interest from other teams.

Here is what Draymond Green had to say about the upcoming free agency:

"You know, I'm going through free agency right now. And like, you hear this, and you hear that...Like every step of the way, I update them [Steph Curry and Klay Thompson].

"I'm like in touch with them like a couple of times a week right now. Just kind of just letting them know my mindset right now, what I'm thinking, what I'm hearing."

Green continued:

"You can't negotiate yet, but I don't want it come down to like if I'm not offered the offer that I think I should get or if I'm offered better somewhere else and I like that situation more at this point in time in my life.

"I don't want it to come down to like it's just some abrupt thing where we haven't talked for weeks and I'm hitting you up to just tell you... That's our relationship, that's what makes it special."

Draymond Green has definitely been the soul of the Golden State Warriors over the years. He is often referred to as the glue that keeps everything together and working in the locker room and on the court. It should be encouraging for the Warriors fans to see that Green is in constant communication with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green's potential landing spots in the 2023 NBA Free Agency

Draymond Green is one of the most talked about free agents in the upcoming 2023 NBA Free Agency. With his ability to be a floor general and a tough versatile defender, a lot of teams will look to add him to bolster their roster.

Let's look at the top landing destinations for Draymond Green if he were to leave the Golden State Warriors.

#1 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers would benefit a lot from signing Draymond Green. This year's playoff run showed that the Lakers do not have enough pieces to beat teams like the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers, despite having Anthony Davis, had issues guarding Nikola Jokic.

Adding Green could solve the defensive struggles that the Lakers currently have. While Green would not add much to the Lakers' shooting, he could be an aggressor on the team.

With Davis being a low-motor player, Green could potentially be the answer. Green could push Davis to play up to his potential every single night. Draymond Green would also get along well with LeBron James as the two already have a good friendship off the court.

#2 Houston Rockets

Depending on how the Rockets-James Harden situation plays out, Green might be making his way to Houston. Houston will be able to offer Green one of the biggest contracts in the NBA as compared to other teams. With Green's career looking like it's slowly coming to its second half, it might be wise to prioritize the money going forward.

Green could be a great veteran presence on the Rockets who have great young players like Amen Thompson and Jalen Green. Ultimately, it might come down to whether Green wants to chase money or chase rings at this stage and age of his career.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

Draymond Green has already played with the greatest shooter, Steph Curry, in NBA history. It might be time that Green plays with potentially what could be the greatest player in NBA history, as per speculation. If Green ends up on the Spurs, it would make their frontcourt one of the best defensive frontcourts in the NBA.

The combination of Green alongside Victor Wembanyama would be a very powerful defensive presence. Green could also help Wembanyama learn the ways of the NBA and develop extremely strong intangibles.

With Gregg Popovich and Green, there is no saying what the ceiling for the Spurs could be, even though a championship in a rookie season for Wembanyama looks quite unlikely.

