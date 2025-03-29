Draymond Green makes feelings absolutely clear on Stephen A. Smith's claim on fighting LeBron James: "Sick of seeing it" 

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has shared his feelings on the ongoing feud between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James. James was invited to ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion commented on Smith, but LeBron’s comments didn't sit well with Smith, who spent most of Wednesday ranting about the same on his First Take show.

Smith said that he would’ve "swung" on LeBron James had he gotten physical during their confrontation at the Lakers-Knicks game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

During Friday’s episode of Draymond Green’s The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star made his feelings clear about Smith’s outlandish claim:

“I’m kinda sick of seeing it. I was a little baffled by Stephen A. saying that he would’ve swung on Bron after he just kinda questioned me, saying “when you talk like that, where I’m from, you get hands put on you.

Ad

“Tryna use my basketball career and things that have happened on the basketball court to try to use it against me for my next career, I saw him doing that. And then do to come out and do the very thing you tried to use against me I thought was a little not only petty, but like contradictory.”

Ad

Green’s co-host, Baron Davis, also let his feelings be known:

“Media is a sick pill man,” Davis said

Green ended his statement by suggesting that things were better when the media talked about basketball instead of personal feuds.

“Forget what everybody saying”: Draymond Green on how Jonathan Kuminga can improve

On the same episode of his podcast, Draymond Green outlined how Jonathan Kuminga can improve, especially now that Gary Payton II is sidelined with an injury.

Ad

Ad

Green believes that now is the time for Kuminga to take a step forward on defense:

“If I’m Jonathan Kuminga forget what everybody’s talking about, forget what everybody’s saying. If I’m Jonathan Kuminga right now, I’m saying GP out, I want to guard the best guard when I come in the game, I want to be the point of attack defender, I’mma hawk this guard, I’mma change the momentum of the game. I’m going to embrace that because we know he can score right?

Ad

“We know what he’s capable of on the offensive end. Imagine him embracing that role and saying I’m guarding the best defender, I’m picking up full court, I’mma work myself to exhaustion, because I’mma defend so hard.”

Kuminga has made 39 appearances this season, recording 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He could easily become one of the Warriors’ most important players if he brings the same energy on defense as he does on offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback