Draymond Green makes feelings known as a Warrior, with Golden State reaching impressive landmark

Draymond Green will go down in history as one of the key contributors to the Golden State Warriors' sustained dominance in the late 2010s. On Tuesday, he opened up about his feelings towards the team as the Dubs achieved a rare milestone.

By defeating the Charlotte Hornets 128-92, the Warriors became just the fifth franchise in NBA history to win 3,000 regular-season games. In his post-game interview, Green talked about the significance of playing for Golden State all these years:

"Just to be a part of this rich history of this franchise, and also helping revive and bring this franchise back to prominence has been a journey," Green said. "An incredible journey, one that I'm blessed to be on and thankful to be a part of."

Green, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the win over the Hornets, has been a vocal leader and an anchor for the Steve Kerr-era Warriors on both ends of the floor. In his first 12 seasons in the league, Green has helped steer the Warriors to four NBA titles in six Finals appearances.

The two-time All-Star, who was drafted by the Warriors in 2012, took the opportunity to look back at the trying times of yesteryear:

"I remember when people were trying to say this was the laughingstock of the league. And yet you're one of five in history to have 3,000 wins," Green said. "It's special, but we've got a lot more work to do."

Nearly three years removed from their most recent championship, the Warriors (31-27) are now fighting to secure an outright playoff spot.

Draymond Green doubles down on his championship guarantee

During All-Star Weekend, Green said on worldwide TV that the Warriors were going to win the NBA championship. Days later, he reiterated this bold claim on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

"I believe that we got the pieces to do it, and like I said, I know what that looks and feels like," Green said on Tuesday's episode. "I 1000% wholeheartedly stand on all 10 toes down on everything I said—we winning that."

The former Defensive Player of the Year added that, in contrast to the naysayers who haven't conquered the NBA's mountaintop, he knows exactly what a championship contender looks like, thus doubling down on his confidence in his current teammates.

