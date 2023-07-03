As the Golden State Warriors solidified their place in history by being a dynasty, Draymond Green looked back at a situation where he could've impacted their 2016 Finals series differently. Back then, they went up against the Cleveland Cavaliers and battled them through seven games. The Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.

Green claimed that he could've won the finals MVP if the Warriors were able to complete the job that year. According to him, it's the greatest "what-if" scenario of his career. The four-time champ had a chance to talk about it with fellow NBA star, Paul George.

"It's like the greatest teaser of my life," Green said. "I had 32 points, 15 boards, and nine assists, and if we win that game, I'm the finals MVP, but did I really deserve it?

"Because we never should've been in a Game 7, and if we never get that far, do I then win a finals MVP if we finish it in five? So I look back on that, and I'm like, 'Okay, what changes if that does happen? Does my mindset change? Does it now allow me to be what I've been to this team? Does it now allow me to be as humble as I've been in my situation?'

"It's like the greatest what if in my life, yet it's one of the biggest teachers in my life and I don't regret it one bit."

During that series, Green averaged 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists against the Cavs. Draymond also missed a crucial Game 5 in the same series after he was issued a suspension after committing a flagrant one foul in Game 4.

Due to those things that happened in the series, the Cavs were able to make the greatest comeback in sports history, which added insult to injury to the 73-win Warriors that year.

Draymond Green thinks Chris Paul can add a different variety to the Warriors

One off-season move that caught everyone by surprise was when the Warriors decided to trade for Chris Paul. With him on the team, they've emerged as one of the early favorites to have a deep postseason run. Draymond Green got a chance to share what CP3 can bring to the table.

"I think CP adds another thing to the menu, to address the topic of a variety of things... CP plays totally different than Steph [Curry], totally different than Klay [Thompson], totally different than myself."

Green pointed out that Paul's different style of play will give Golden State a great deal of variety in scoring.

