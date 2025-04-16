Draymond Green makes Jonathan Kuminga claim ahead of Rockets playoff series after consecutive DNPs 

Draymond Green made a claim about Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time following the Golden State Warriors’ Play-In Tournament win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors won 121-116 and will now face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

After the game, a reporter highlighted Jonathan Kuminga being benched for the Warriors’ last two games. Kuminga spent his entire night on the bench in the Warriors' 124-119 loss against the LA Clippers and their win over the Grizzlies.

He might not be getting playing time at the moment, but Kuminga has been good against the Houston Rockets, whom the Warriors will face in the first round.

Draymond Green was then asked what contributions he thinks can be expected from Kuminga in their upcoming playoff series.

"He’ll contribute. He’s great, he’s getting his work in, that’s all you can do in that situation. He’ll be meaningful for us in that series. I have zero doubt about that. I think the challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged, as is for anyone in that situation,” Green said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“But I have zero doubt in my mind that he will help us in this series. He will, 1000%," he added.

Kuminga has participated in all four of the Warriors’ games against the Houston Rockets this season. He is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game against them. The 22-year-old’s size and athleticism create many matchup problems for the Rockets, who have repeatedly struggled to contain him.

“Just be ready”: Steph Curry’s advice to Jonathan Kuminga after DNP against Clippers

Jonathan Kuminga was also benched for the Warriors’ last game of the 2024-25 season against the LA Clippers. Speaking to reporters after the loss, Steph Curry was asked what he hopes to see from Kuminga following the DNP against LA:

“Just to be ready. The test of a young player in this league, and especially with our team. You never know when your moment will be there.” Curry said via Clutch Points.

“It wasn't his time tonight. Against Memphis it could be a game where he makes his presence felt," he added.

Kuminga failed to get any playing time against Memphis either. However, Draymond Green believes he will be important for the team against the Rockets.

