"GP2 plays off of sure instincts…Every defensive possession it's like a chess match for me" - Draymond Green highlights contrast with GP II over their defensive approach, fathom his ‘knack for ball' talent

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II were pivotal pieces in the Golden State Warriors’ victory in the 2022 NBA Finals. They have similar approaches to the game and contributed heavily to the defence during their title run. While it might seem like a far-fetched comparison to make, Green was recently asked if he sees any similarities between him and Payton.

Green thinks ten steps ahead when on the court, trying to predict and neutralize threats - whereas Gary Payton relies on his physicality and instinct. Green and Payton averaged 1.1 and 1.2 steals respectively in last year's playoffs.

On the question regarding similarities between the two, Draymond Green disagreed and backed it up with his reasons.

“GP2 plays off of sure instincts and like an uncanny ability and knack for the basketball. I play off of short reads, trying to be a step ahead of the play.

“So, for me it’s always like, every defensive possession it’s like a chess match for me. I’m trying to put the pieces in place,” Green said.

Green's presence in defense has allowed offensive engines like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson freedom on the other end. His efforts were particularly felt in the Western Conference Finals when they faced the offensively strong Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Draymond Green held the Mavericks to 4-15 (0-9 3-pt FG) as the primary defender.



While Andrew Wiggins shouldered the responsibility of slowing down Luka Doncic, Draymond Green stepped it up a notch. He limited the Mavericks to a 26.7 field goal percentage when he was the primary defender and forced nine three-point misses.

“Draymond Green is the key to our defense,” coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He’s kind of our middle linebacker. Against a team like [Dallas] that spreads you out, you have to make good rotations and good reads. He is one of the best in the world at doing that, kind of getting everyone organized and talking,” Kerr added.

Draymond Green has nothing but praise for Gary Payton II’s defensive abilities

Most of the young guys that enter the NBA every season are focused on their offensive game. There are very few players in the league who pride themselves on their defense and work on that craft endlessly.

When it comes to the playoffs, every franchise needs guys like that to make it past the final hump. Gary Payton II has been that guy for the Golden State Warriors.

"I can watch Gary Payton II play defense all night long." - Klay Thompson

GP2 was involved in many crucial defensive stops for the Warriors throughout the season and made a sizable impact in the playoffs as well.

“I haven't seen many people have a knack for the ball,” Green said. “Like no matter where the ball is that, he just has a knack for it and he uses that knack to be an incredible defender.”

Payton contributed on both ends of the floor in the playoffs, helping the Warriors at crucial junctures of games. He played 12 games in the postseason, averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, along with a total of 14 steals and seven blocks. Payton’s best performance in the finals was in Game 5, when he tallied 15 points on a 75% shooting night, along with three steals.

