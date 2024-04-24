“Draymond Green putting Rudy in a headlock”: Jalen Brunson hilariously picks wildest moment of the year

Amid the start of the NBA playoffs, New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart reflected on this season's wildest moments. Brunson's No. 1 choice was Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green's infamous headlock on Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert.

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Golden State's home matchup against Minnesota on Nov. 14. After a shoving altercation between Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson and Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, a multi-player on-court scuffle broke out.

Gobert seemingly attempted to pull Thompson away from McDaniels when Green stepped in to defend his teammate. The four-time NBA champion subsequently put Gobert in a chokehold from behind while backpedaling.

The incident resulted in Green, Thompson and McDaniels all getting ejected just 1:43 into the game with the score at 0-0. The shorthanded Warriors ultimately fell 104-101 without two members of their Big 3.

Green was later suspended five games for "escalating an on-court altercation" and "forcibly grabbing" Gobert "around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner." The suspension marked the first of two for Green, who was suspended for 17 games this season while racking up four ejections and 10 technical fouls.

On the "Roommates Show," Brunson and Hart were shown pictures of some of the season's wildest moments. Upon seeing a photo of Green headlocking Gobert, Brunson didn't hesitate to rank it No. 1.

"Draymond putting Rudy in a headlock. That's one," Brunson said.

"You could do a whole wildest moments of just Draymond," Brunson's co-host Matt Hillman said.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart rank Anthony Black-Gradey Dick jersey swap as season's second-wildest moment

Outside of Draymond Green's antics, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's next wildest moment of the season was a planned event. They chose Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors rookies Anthony Black and Gradey Dick's humorous jersey swap.

After Orlando's 111-96 home victory over Toronto on March 17, the rookies had some fun, posing for a Black-Dick jersey-swap photo, which quickly went viral.

"A jersey swap. One for the decade," Hart said.

Hart later joked that Dick "should have swapped" jerseys with Knicks big man Precious Achiuwa.

Finally, Brunson and Hart harkened back to Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler debuting his emo look at media day on Oct. 2. Not only did Butler's hairstyle go viral, but it also resulted in him having one of the more unique profile pictures in NBA history.

