Draymond Green recalls Marshawn Lynch clowning him for getting drafted by Warriors

The NBA was never the same after Draymond Green was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2012. Along with two other rookies at the time, Harrison Barnes and Festus Ezeli, Green helped shape the Warriors into what they are right now.

However, before the glamor, there was a time when people made fun of the franchise. According to the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," former NFL star Marshawn Lynch cracked jokes after the Warriors drafted Green. The defensive forward shared his encounter with the former running back.

"I got drafted to the Golden State Warriors," Green said. "LaMarr Woodley, who is one of my OGs, he alsways had a camp every year back in Saginaw in the summer and Marshawn Lynch always came to the camp.

"We were standing in the parking lot of Stardust Lanes in Saginaw, LaMarr was like, 'Yo, he just got drafted to the Warriors, he going to be in Oakland.' And Marshawn was like, 'Hahaha, y'all suck. The Warriors don't never win.'"

Green claimed that the Warriors' way was going to change at that moment. The defensive forward also mentioned that the story he shared has something more to do with their team's success than Lynch making fun of him.

The Golden State Warriors changed after Steph Curry, his splash brother Klay Thompson, Green and legendary coach Steve Kerr formed a dynasty in the NBA. Yes, they got a contribution from two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant but the core quadrant won four NBA championships.

Draymond Green on the Warriors' future after Play-In loss

The Warriors may have been a dynasty with Draymond Green, but it looks like they're on their final legs.

After their tough loss against the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, many have wondered what the future holds for the organization.

According to Green, he shared a moment with Curry that hints about what the future holds for the organization.

"Right after the game, in the Kings' locker room, I said, 'I love you bro.' He's like, 'I love you too. We ain't done,'" Green said about the future of the Warriors.

Some things have to be addressed for the Warriors. The most important thing right now is to decide on the future of Thompson, who's set to be a free agent this summer. But it looks like the core players are eager to return and push themselves to win one more NBA title.

