Draymond Green reveals the icy start to his relationship with LeBron James

Despite having faced off as bitter rivals multiple times in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green and LeBron James have developed a friendship. However, the two of them weren't always buddies because of their intense clashes on the hardwood.

Green divulged how he initially felt about James as a guest on Friday's "Brownie and Rab Show," also known as the "Bars Podcast." How Green described his initial thoughts about James almost implied that a friendship developing between them would have been unlikely.

However, a change in his mentality was the turning point that altered their relationship.

"I hated 'Bron, we had no relationship at all," Green said.

However, he said he was friends with Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, close friends of James. Green stated that his friendship with these two individuals led to him spending more time with James. All that time spent together caused a change in Green's mentality toward James.

"I realized bro is just like me," Green continued. "He uses the same lingo I use, he's from a place just like me and we started to build from there but it started off hectic."

The rivalry between Green and James began during the 2015 NBA finals. That year marked the first of four straight finals series between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2015 title went to the Warriors as they took advantage of a beleaguered Cavs squad in a six-game series. In 2016, James and the Cavs took revenge in a historic comeback. After going down 3-1, the Cavs won three straight to become the only team to come back from being down three games to one in the finals.

Golden State responded by adding Kevin Durant to their roster. A move that helped them beat Cleveland in 2017 and 2018.

During the summer of 2018, James took his talents to California to join the LA Lakers, ending the Cavs-Warriors saga.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors could face LeBron James in the playoffs again this year

LeBron James' move to the LA Lakers effectively ended the rivalry between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. However, it didn't end his postseason battles against Draymond Green and Co.

In 2023, the Warriors and the Lakers met in the second round of the postseason. James and his squad came out on top, beating Golden State in six games and ending their hopes for a repeat.

This year, the landscape of the playoffs hasn't fully taken shape yet, but a Warriors-Lakers clash could be on the horizon yet again. If the postseason began today, the sixth-place Warriors will face LA in the opening round.

However, there are still two games left on the Warriors' schedule, and their seeding is still unknown. They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 47-33, and the Warriors could still find themselves in the play-in.

